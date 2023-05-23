Home » Chengfeng 2023 guest singers revealed who are the 4 guest singers of Sister Lang? – Minnan Net
Chengfeng 2023 guest singers revealed who are the 4 guest singers of Sister Lang?

It is reported on the Internet that Sister Lang 4 will have a cooperation session with guest singers. Many friends are curious about which guests will appear. The following editor will bring you the introduction of Chengfeng 2023 guest singers.

Sister Lang 4 guest singers

1. Guest singers

The lineup of online guests: Zhou Bichang, Zheng Xiuyan, Wang Xinling, etc.

2. Program introduction

“Ride the Wind 2023” is to re-examine and think about the connotation and practical significance of women’s value in the new era, to broaden the social observation of “her power” with a continuously advanced narrative, to stimulate the empathy of ordinary people, and to inspire people to boldly pursue self-worth. accomplish.

The women on the screen are not afraid of age, self-confident and self-improving, and strive endlessly. In the process of exploring the rules of another world, they convey the spiritual world of women’s broadness; The much-anticipated trend of the times, contributing “her” wisdom, giving full play to “her” power, possessing a wider world and mastering more skills, they continue to transform themselves into more beautiful scenery and give back to the world.

The above is the introduction of Sister Lang 4’s singing guests.

