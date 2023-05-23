Chengfeng 2023 guest singers revealed who are the 4 guest singers of Sister Lang? – Minnan Net

It is reported on the Internet that Sister Lang 4 will have a cooperation session with guest singers. Many friends are curious about which guests will appear. The following editor will bring you the introduction of Chengfeng 2023 guest singers.

Sister Lang 4 guest singers

1. Guest singers

The lineup of online guests: Zhou Bichang, Zheng Xiuyan, Wang Xinling, etc.

2. Program introduction

“Ride the Wind 2023” is to re-examine and think about the connotation and practical significance of women’s value in the new era, to broaden the social observation of “her power” with a continuously advanced narrative, to stimulate the empathy of ordinary people, and to inspire people to boldly pursue self-worth. accomplish.

The women on the screen are not afraid of age, self-confident and self-improving, and strive endlessly. In the process of exploring the rules of another world, they convey the spiritual world of women’s broadness; The much-anticipated trend of the times, contributing “her” wisdom, giving full play to “her” power, possessing a wider world and mastering more skills, they continue to transform themselves into more beautiful scenery and give back to the world.

