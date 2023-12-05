Home » Cher missed out on a lot of money on her world hit ‘Believe’, and that was her own fault
Entertainment

Cher missed out on a lot of money on her world hit ‘Believe’, and that was her own fault

Cher also co-wrote the hit, but was not listed as a lyricist. — © WireImage

A quarter of a century ago, Cher scored a world hit with Believe. Now the singer reveals that she missed out on a large sum of money due to her own fault.

Cher told the BBC Radio 2 program Tracks of my years that she co-wrote the lyrics to her song Believe. The sentence “I’ve had time to think it through, and maybe I’m too good for you” is hers. “But then I forgot to ask to put my name in the list of copywriters.”

Cher still can’t get over how she could have been so stupid back then. “About thirty people co-wrote that song at the time. I was the only one stupid enough not to ask for my name to be mentioned. And because of that I missed out on some of the copyrights.”

About 11 million Believe singles were sold at the time. Cher thinks she missed out on hundreds of thousands of euros in royalties. (Pom)

