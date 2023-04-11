ROME – Chery Automobile doubles its presence in Italy and Europe by launching Jaecoo, a new brand specializing in premium electric SUVs and off-road vehicles with a robust and muscular appearance that will complement the Omoda brand which will debut by the end of the year with the Omoda zero-emission sports SUV 5.

Jaecoo will arrive in Italy starting from 2024 and was born from the desire of Chery Automobile to expand its range of vehicles and offer numerous families of cars with different layouts on the various markets. The brand will base its image on values ​​such as captivating design, extensive equipment, versatility of use and excellent off-road mobility.

The first model of the new brand is the Jaecoo 7, an SUV with an elegant and modern style that will be unveiled on April 20 at the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show, scheduled from 18 to 27 of the month.

Furthermore, in Shanghai, Chery will show cars belonging to many different brands that gravitate around its orbit. There will be the news of Exeed, which focuses on the production of premium SUVs with a sporty nature, and of Jetour, whose SUVs and crossovers are divided between sportier models and others more devoted to old-fashioned off-road.

Lastly, there will also be models from Chery New Energy, a division which operates in the field of zero emissions and which in addition to designing cars is also concentrated on offering innovative services, underlining the great attention paid to new opportunities and the various forms of mobility related to the ecological transition.