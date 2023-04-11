Home Entertainment Chery doubles in Italy and Europe with the Jaecoo brand. Here is the new SUV “7” making its debut in Shanghai
Entertainment

Chery doubles in Italy and Europe with the Jaecoo brand. Here is the new SUV “7” making its debut in Shanghai

by admin
Chery doubles in Italy and Europe with the Jaecoo brand. Here is the new SUV “7” making its debut in Shanghai

ROME – Chery Automobile doubles its presence in Italy and Europe by launching Jaecoo, a new brand specializing in premium electric SUVs and off-road vehicles with a robust and muscular appearance that will complement the Omoda brand which will debut by the end of the year with the Omoda zero-emission sports SUV 5.

Jaecoo will arrive in Italy starting from 2024 and was born from the desire of Chery Automobile to expand its range of vehicles and offer numerous families of cars with different layouts on the various markets. The brand will base its image on values ​​such as captivating design, extensive equipment, versatility of use and excellent off-road mobility.

Chinese ready to invade. Here are brands and models that we will soon see in Europe

by Graziella Marino

The first model of the new brand is the Jaecoo 7, an SUV with an elegant and modern style that will be unveiled on April 20 at the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show, scheduled from 18 to 27 of the month.

Furthermore, in Shanghai, Chery will show cars belonging to many different brands that gravitate around its orbit. There will be the news of Exeed, which focuses on the production of premium SUVs with a sporty nature, and of Jetour, whose SUVs and crossovers are divided between sportier models and others more devoted to old-fashioned off-road.

New car brands on the way. Many Chinese but not only: all with electrics

by Graziella Marino

See also  Delonghi x Dongyi Art Museum | Encounter Delonghi art journey, bring home the treasures of Italy

Lastly, there will also be models from Chery New Energy, a division which operates in the field of zero emissions and which in addition to designing cars is also concentrated on offering innovative services, underlining the great attention paid to new opportunities and the various forms of mobility related to the ecological transition.

You may also like

Where to Buy Tickets for Qingdao Phoenix Music...

Children and young people need quality education in...

They set fire to the wooden entrance of...

Burberry announces actor Chen Kun as new brand...

Bus stoppage on five lines that run through...

Canali accelerates on green, innovation and welfare with...

EarthQuaker Devices ƳԴ Boss CE-1 ĶģʽϳЧ̤ Aurelius

ATE strike in Río Negro on Wednesday, in...

Feng Xiaogang: My family and friends in Beijing...

Passed by Easter

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy