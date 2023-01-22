Source title: Cheung Siu-fai and Donnie Yen show chivalrous tenderness in the film “The Legend of Qiao Feng”

The costume martial arts movie “The Legend of Qiao Feng” will be launched on the three major platforms of iQiyi, Tencent Video, and Youku on January 21 on the New Year’s Eve. Superstar Donnie Yen directed, acted and produced. The wonderful plot and high-quality production make the classic martial arts stories written by Jin Yong reappear in the festive season. Zhang Zhaohui, as a heavyweight TVB actor, played the chivalrous and tender character Duan Zhengchun this time, and he still performed well in many dramas. Together with the super-strong team production, he presented the audience with a martial arts world full of heroism. Return to martial arts, cross the rivers and lakes again The righteousness of the rivers and lakes in Jin Yong’s martial arts has stirred up countless readers’ dreams of being a hero. Since the 1970s, Hong Kong film and television began to focus more and more on the world of martial arts, showing the loyalty, bravery and kindness of martial arts, the unrestrained joy of going and going, and the tender and sincere love… Highlighting the connotation and essence of Chinese martial arts culture, and portraying He created countless chivalrous characters and fascinated countless audiences. And in the upcoming movie “The Legend of Qiao Feng, The Eight Parts of the Dragon”, it will once again show the audience the vicissitudes of the martial arts world in Hong Kong, presenting Chinese kung fu and humanistic chivalrous feelings in the form of film and television. In the movie, Qiao Feng played by Donnie Yen, and Zhang Zhaohui played Duan Zhengchun, the two most powerful heroes develop a love and hatred relationship. The relationship between the characters is a highlight of the movie, and it is also one of the clues to the story of the whole movie. . The role of Duan Zhengchun not only has the aristocratic air of the royal family, but also has the air of the rivers and lakes. At the same time, he is also infatuated with love, inheriting the complicated relationship between characters. He is not only the lover of Ruan Xingzhu, a heroic heroine, but also the father of the smart and strong Ah Zhu. What’s more worth looking forward to is that Zhang Zhaohui has a lot of vigorous and hearty fighting scenes in the movie, combined with his own understanding of the character form, which makes people’s eyes shine. Zhang Zhaohui once said in an interview, “He has high requirements for the quality of costume and martial arts movies. It is a very challenging and happy thing to be able to participate in this movie, so I will come right away." Understanding of the work: "The biggest challenge of "The Legend of Qiao Feng" this time is not only to play well, but also to seek new breakthroughs in costume action movies through this movie." Hong Kong, China Martial arts movies are good at creating artistic conception, and strive for realism in both literary and martial arts. The cooperation of the two teachers leads everyone to appreciate the new leap of martial arts in Hong Kong, China. Chivalrous tenderness inside and outside the play Cheung Siu-fai, as a veteran film and television actor in Hong Kong, China, is good at grasping the psychological characteristics of various characters, and deduces thousands of people in the drama career. He is a hippie in comedy movies, a ruffian in gangster movies, and a policeman in gangster movies. He is a killer in literary and artistic films. Let’s take a closer look at the works “Gold is Guilty”, “Chicken Feather Flying to the Sky”, “The Mekong Case”, “Terror Online”, “Hunting and Killing”, etc. He has participated in martial arts films, including many classic martial arts novels. , such as: “Border Town Prodigal Son”, “Full Moon Scimitar”, “Snow Mountain Flying Fox”, “Yi Tian Tu Long Ji”, etc., performed more than 150 works in total. In his understanding, drama is like life, and acting and life complement each other. “I hope that the rest of my life can be spent in the time I like, in the way I like, doing what I like to do. For me, this is the definition of living in the present.” Do what you think is meaningful , itself is a love of life. This understanding of life will deepen my understanding of the characters in the play, and this love for life has deepened Zhang Zhaohui’s enthusiasm for acting and exploration of roles. Cheung Siu-fai once said in an interview with the film team, "40 or nearly 50 degrees every day, coupled with heavy costumes, almost every day is wet and dry. But I have a place to rest after filming, and the staff have worked hard So now as long as you like Zhang Zhaohui, you will do it. He is an actor who is not afraid of hard work, and he will do his best when he takes the role. Because of love, he is persistent; because of love, he perseveres; because of love, no matter how hard it is, he can enjoy it. I also hope that he can always love and enjoy his acting career. Let us look forward to Zhang Zhaohui's version of Duan Zhengchun, and let us wait and see "The Legend of Qiao Feng"!

