Chez Fabrice: the perfect bistro for your visit to Carré

Chez Fabrice has been a wonderful addition to the Amstel for a year now! Here the tastiest dishes are served in a warm and cozy space, next to Carré.

Cozy bistro next to Carré

After a thorough renovation of the former Carré cellar, a contemporary city bistro has been created here. The atmosphere at Chez Fabrice is inviting, when you enter there is a good chance that you will be warmly greeted by Pepijn, Daan or Dorus. The monumental building is ideal for a nice drink or even a party, with the option to rent the space. Moreover, if you go to a performance in Carré, Chez Fabrice ensures that the food is on the table on time.

The menu is based on fresh Mediterranean cuisine. On the menu you will find various dishes with which you can create a two- or three-course dinner yourself. The dishes are diverse and very tasty. We particularly liked the oysters and the mackerel rilette. You should also not miss the roasted beets with cream of La Tur cheese, beurre noisette, pangrattato and herb salad! As a main course you can choose from a sirloin steak, fish of the day, vegetarian ravioli or a red onion tarte tatin. The dessert menu offers both sweet options (slab cake, chocolate mousse, ice cream) and a selection of cheeses.

The staff deserves full credit for their friendliness and contribution to the pleasant atmosphere of the bistro. Our visit to Chez Fabrice was very successful and we look forward to a next time to enjoy the great atmosphere and delicious dishes.

Amstel 133, Amsterdam East

