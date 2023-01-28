Home Entertainment Chiba Meinuo, one of the people who exposed the Sonoko Wen incident, passed away last year and was seriously ill_Japan_Movie_Matsuzaki
Original title: Chiba Meinuo, one of the people who exposed the Yuanziwen incident, passed away last year and was seriously ill

Yuan Ziwen

On the 27th, according to “Weekly Bunshun”, Chiba Minu, one of the actresses who reported the sexual assault of Japanese director Onko Onko last year, committed suicide and passed away. According to the report, Chiba Miku was seriously ill last year, and she was deeply affected by the negative impact of Yuanziwen’s sexual assault incident. Under the double pressure, she made an extreme choice in December last year.

Chiba Minu, Japanese actor and singer, was born in Aichi Prefecture, Japan on February 5, 1986. She is the lead singer of the rock band SCARLET DIVA. In 2008, she participated in “Hanakage” directed by Kawai Hayato to start her career as an actress. She starred in movies and TV shows. At the same time, she also worked on the soundtrack for many short films and tvc.

In April last year, Japanese media broke the news that the well-known Japanese director Sonoko On sexually assaulted an actress. At present, many actresses have reported Yuanziwen’s sexual assault, accusing him of using his identity as a director to demand a relationship with an actress, and it has also been revealed that he collected money from interviewed actors before allowing them to make their own movies.

Just now, actor Matsuzaki Yuki, who was the most vocal in the exposure of Onko Onko’s sexual assault incident last year, mourned Chiba Minu on Twitter: “Ms. Chiba Minu, who worked together to eradicate sexual violence in the Japanese film industry, passed away.” Matsuzaki said Chiba Minu Nude also introduced her to a very good lawyer before his death.Return to Sohu to see more

