The theme of this big show is vision-“Wish”, expressing the discussion on the life and hope of all things, the blooming of a flower, the falling of a star, the ebb and flow of the long river of life, CHICCO MAO brings a beautiful future It is hoped that, with classical innovative embroidery, star hot drilling, manual pleating and other elements as the carrier, it will bring an inspirational collision between classical and surrealism.

This season’s design is more stylized, and the improved classical curved waistband is more lifelike while ensuring beauty; puff sleeves, leg of lamb sleeves, slave sleeves and other sleeves highlight elegance; layers of lotus leaves The edge and hollow design is the embodiment of western romanticism and eastern moderate blank space. In addition, Chinese traditional embroidery techniques such as Chinese-style slanted lapel, disc buttons, Suzhou embroidery, Hunan embroidery, and double-sided embroidery are also added, making a bold and perfect combination of Chinese and Western.

The three-dimensional black and white embossed stitching gold thread brocade originally designed by CHICCO MAO is matched with traditional ethnic minority hand embroidery and three-dimensional embroidery fabrics, creating a visual experience of the integration of western and eastern cultures, showing the charm of the national tide. CHICCO MAO has a perfect combination with the international brand – Swarovski, adding crystals, freshwater pearls, handmade beads, and lace webbing to the clothing, revealing exquisiteness in a low-key manner, demonstrating the consistent details and quality of CHICCO MAO. It fully reflects the independence, confidence, elegance and intelligence of women. The integration of pearl white, retro green, palace blue and mint green classic colors together with the classic black and white of CHICCO MAO forms a painting that is both fashionable and retro, giving people a refreshing look. , a rebirth-like visual perception. Designer Mao Baobao integrates art and life, ensuring beauty and comfort at the same time; the breakthrough and creative blend of modern technology and traditional classical styles integrates western classical romance into eastern artistic aesthetics, conveying Independent, confident, elegant and romantic design concept…

This time, the designer Mao Baobao crossed the border again, and jointly designed with KH DESIGN, a boutique women’s handbag brand, to create three joint bags. Similar to CHICCO MAO, KH DESIGN represents a spirit of bold innovation and full commitment, and at the same time encourages modern women who have the pursuit of life and fashion avant-garde to break out of the “safe zone” to pursue new attempts, catch up with trends, and create their own self. fashion style. The leather goods joint design concept of CHICCO MAO and KH DESIGN is combined with the CHICCO MAO 2023 spring and summer show theme vision-“Wish”, which continues the brand’s discussion of the life and hope of all things. This is also the first collision between CHICCO MAO clothing and leather goods brands.

CHICCO MAO, the founder of the brand Mao Baobao, went to Italy to study in 2008 and graduated from MARANGONI in Milan in 2013, majoring in fashion design. In the same year, he founded the brand CHICCO MAO in Beijing and opened the CHICCO MAO brand studio.

Mao Baobao participated in the Beijing International Fashion Week in Beijing on March 26, 2019 and released the 2019 autumn and winter INFINITY series. On October 28 of the same year, he participated in the Beijing International Fashion Week and released the 2020 spring and summer ME DEFINE series, which won the China Top Ten Fashion Designer Award . On October 29, 2020, the 2021 spring and summer LIGHT series was released at China International Fashion Week, nominated for the best women’s clothing, and won the China Fashion Awards 2020 Fashion Brand Award. In September 2021, the 2022 spring and summer series “Everything Grows” will be released, and won the 2021 China‘s Best Womenswear Designer, the 2021 Fashion Brand Award, and the 2021 Douyin E-commerce China Fashion Influential Brand. In 2022, he was hired by his alma mater, the Italian Marangoni Institute of Fashion, as a postgraduate tutor for the Chinese campus, contributing his own strength to China‘s fashion design industry.

Mao Baobao’s years of study abroad experience made him deeply influenced by the Italian Renaissance, and he gradually formed his own unique understanding of aesthetics. He integrates the traditional oriental culture he received since he was a child with the western aesthetics culture that he was familiar with while studying abroad, and brings his vivid imagination into every detail of the product. Designer Mao Baobao expresses the unique charm of oriental women with western tailoring with a sense of the times. Delivered in every needle and thread of the product – an elegant, confident and independent design concept.

Mao Baobao has been invited to cooperate with well-known fashion magazines such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, ELLE and L’OFFICIEL, and has been interviewed for exclusive celebrity status. Designer, and served as a special guest of many popular variety shows, participating in programs: “Please Take Care of the Wardrobe”, “Familiar Taste”, “Happy Camp” and “Pretty Beauty”, etc., and became a special guest of Huawei Group’s new product launch Designer, as well as invited by international fashion competitions, model competitions as invited judges. And the brand has cooperated with well-known domestic and foreign artists for a long time, and has won a lot of star favorites: Zhang Ziyi, Angelababy, Zhao Liying, Yang Mi, Fan Bingbing, Sun Li, Yang Zi, Dilireba, Liu Yan, etc. At the same time, it has also received the attention and promotion of many media.

