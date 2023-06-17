Home » “Chiche” Duhalde joins Juan Schiaretti’s list: “I would love for it to be a rematch with Cristina”
Entertainment

“Chiche” Duhalde joins Juan Schiaretti’s list: “I would love for it to be a rematch with Cristina”

by admin
“Chiche” Duhalde joins Juan Schiaretti’s list: “I would love for it to be a rematch with Cristina”

Former Buenos Aires senator Hilda “Chiche” Duhalde confirmed that she will head the list of candidates for national deputies for the province of Buenos Aires of “Hacemos por Nuestro País”, the alliance led by the governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti, in his desire to reach to the Pink House.

After the failed entry into Juntos por el cambio, the provincial leader decided to compete with his own space, the wife of former president Eduardo Duhalde laundered his political aspirations.

“I have made a decision that is important to me, because I do not like to erase what I write with my hand with my elbow. Faced with an offer from Schiaretti, I have decided to go as the first female national deputy, representing the province of Buenos Aires, ”she announced during an interview on Radio Continental.

Although the agreement between Schiaretti and the current Buenos Aires Head of Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, was not completely ruled out, “Chiche” stated that he will accept any decision he makes from now on. “I am going to accompany Schiaretti in the decisions that he makes, because I have always talked about the need for agreements. Whoever wins will not be able to govern if there are no prior parliamentary agreements on state policies, ”he explained.

And he added: “I accompany a Peronist candidate. I want to show society that Peronism is not Kirchnerism.”

See also  Qiao Mei is not "blackened", she just chooses to face the 40-year-old smartly and indifferently | Song Hye Kyo | Smoky makeup |

In his last public appearances, “Chiche” Duhalde was very critical of Vice President Cristina Kirchner and La Cámpora. Regarding her, she said that she is “very disgusted and angry” and about the space led by deputy Máximo Kirchner, she assured that the only thing he does is “ventilate the existing problems within the Government,” she said.

“I want to be in a Peronist space. If that space is going to be expanded so that Kirchnerism and La Cámpora disappear from our land, I will collaborate”, added the now candidate.

As if her presence were a challenge for Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, “Chiche” said that she would have liked to compete against the Vice President. “I would love for it to be a rematch with Cristina,” she admitted of the possibility of two women headlining adverse lists submitting to the popular vote.

You may also like

They were seen together in Uruguay

Borges left us a daunting task, enough to...

They found drugs, weapons and other elements after...

Qiu Litao’s movie “Sweeping Drugs 3” reveals “full...

One of the fugitives fell for the crime...

Scioli in the campaign: “Because of my experience...

The Justice declared the extension of the Economic...

Airstrike in Sudan kills 17, including five children

The little boy looks like Jacky Cheung when...

Cecilia Strzyzowski’s family could add Miguel Ángel Pierri

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy