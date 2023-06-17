“Chiche” Duhalde joins Juan Schiaretti’s list: “I would love for it to be a rematch with Cristina”

Former Buenos Aires senator Hilda “Chiche” Duhalde confirmed that she will head the list of candidates for national deputies for the province of Buenos Aires of “Hacemos por Nuestro País”, the alliance led by the governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti, in his desire to reach to the Pink House.

After the failed entry into Juntos por el cambio, the provincial leader decided to compete with his own space, the wife of former president Eduardo Duhalde laundered his political aspirations.

CHICHE AND SCHIARETTI:

"I have announced my candidacy as a National deputy. To continue working!"

“I have made a decision that is important to me, because I do not like to erase what I write with my hand with my elbow. Faced with an offer from Schiaretti, I have decided to go as the first female national deputy, representing the province of Buenos Aires, ”she announced during an interview on Radio Continental.

Although the agreement between Schiaretti and the current Buenos Aires Head of Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, was not completely ruled out, “Chiche” stated that he will accept any decision he makes from now on. “I am going to accompany Schiaretti in the decisions that he makes, because I have always talked about the need for agreements. Whoever wins will not be able to govern if there are no prior parliamentary agreements on state policies, ”he explained.

And he added: “I accompany a Peronist candidate. I want to show society that Peronism is not Kirchnerism.”

In his last public appearances, “Chiche” Duhalde was very critical of Vice President Cristina Kirchner and La Cámpora. Regarding her, she said that she is “very disgusted and angry” and about the space led by deputy Máximo Kirchner, she assured that the only thing he does is “ventilate the existing problems within the Government,” she said.

“I want to be in a Peronist space. If that space is going to be expanded so that Kirchnerism and La Cámpora disappear from our land, I will collaborate”, added the now candidate.

As if her presence were a challenge for Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, “Chiche” said that she would have liked to compete against the Vice President. “I would love for it to be a rematch with Cristina,” she admitted of the possibility of two women headlining adverse lists submitting to the popular vote.