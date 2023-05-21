Chicken caprese – delicious and easy to make recipe

Undoubtedly, this chicken caprese is a delicious option for a change in the daily menu. And of course, an easy recipe to help you on your mission to eat well, without a lot of work.

Check out all the tips on how to make this recipe.

Juicy and easy to make, this chicken caprese is great for a change in your everyday menu.

marinade for chicken

Without a doubt the most important part of this recipe is the chicken marinade. That’s because, certainly the taste of your meat will greatly influence the end result.

Around here, we use a base of orange juice and honey, mixed with seasonings, which leave the meat super seasoned, while making it very wet.

To make your marinade, you will need at least 30 minutes for all the flavors to absorb.

And of course, you can make this recipe using other chicken cuts besides the breast. My only suggestion is to opt for boneless cuts.

Caprese

The caprese salad is a classic of Italian cuisine that mixes cheese, tomato and basil. And using this flavor base, we propose this recipe.

Of course, here we have some modifications, as the basil makes for a good pesto (we used this one, but you can use whichever one you prefer), the cheese was melted and only the tomatoes, as in the salad, went in very fresh.

How to cook juicy chicken

There are certainly several ways to prepare a good chicken fillet. You can grill it with oil or butter in a frying pan, you can even bake it. But I confess that the practicality and result of preparation in an oil-free fryer (air fryer) wins in this dispute.

You will only need 10 to 12 minutes at 180°, depending on the size of your fillet, to make a succulent and delicious chicken.

Check out this chicken caprese recipe

Prep Time:

30 minutes Cook Time:

15 minutes Total Time:

45 minutes Delicious, juicy and easy to make, this chicken caprese is a great way to vary your everyday meals. Ingredients 500 g boneless chicken fillet;

juice of 2 oranges;

3 tablespoons of honey;

2 tablespoons of fresh rosemary;

1 teaspoon oregano;

2 teaspoons of salt;

1 tablespoon of onion powder;

50 g of mozzarella cheese;

1/2 cup pesto;

1 cup of cherry tomatoes. Instructions Start by marinating the chicken. To do this, place your fillets in an airtight bag or pot, where the marinade completely covers the meat; Then mix the orange juice, honey, rosemary, oregano, salt and onion powder and let the chicken marinate for 30 minutes in the fridge; After that time, prepare your fillet as you wish, grilling, baking or, like us, in the air fryer; When the chicken is ready, add slices of cheese on top of the meat and finish with a layer of pesto and fresh tomatoes (seasoned with a little salt).

