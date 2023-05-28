“Chicken Run” Sequel Announces Cast Lineup Bella Ramsey Joins | Chicken Run_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“Chicken Run 2”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on May 29th, according to foreign media reports, the sequel to the stop-motion animation “Chicken Run” announced the cast lineup: Bella Ramsay, Thandie Newton, Zachary Levi, Josh Sedgwick-Davies, Jane Horrocks, David Bradley, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel May Adams dubbed, coming to Netflix later this year.

“Chicken Run” was released in 2000 and was produced by DreamWorks and the British Aardman Animation Studio. It received excellent responses, and the film review website Rotten Tomatoes received 97% praise. Julia Savah, Mel Gibson, Miranda Richardson, Tony Haygarth, Benjamin Witsoe, Timothy Spall, Phil Daniels and more.

It tells the story of a couple named Tweedy in England who ran a chicken farm. Because the owner was greedy, he squeezed the hens again and again, and even finally wanted to use the machine to make chicken pies from the hens who could not lay many eggs. The chickens escape from Mrs. Tweedy’s clutches, led by brave and resourceful hen Ginger, and an American rooster named Rocky who suddenly appears and looks like he can fly but is really just a circusman.

