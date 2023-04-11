The UN said today that children and young people affected by the crises must have access to a “quality education” to contribute to the future in an “effective” way, in a context where there are 263 million children and young people out of school, and 70% of children in poor countries do not understand a basic text.

“Investment must be made in education so that sustainable development can really be achieved,” the UN added in an official statement posted on its website. These concepts coincide with the beginning of the 56th. session of the Commission on Population and Development, under the motto “Population, education and sustainable development”, whose objective is “to discuss the impact of education on population and sustainable development”.

During her opening speech at the Commission, which will meet until April 14 in New York, the UN Deputy Secretary General, Amina J. Mohammed, stated that “we are facing a triple crisis in education: that of equity and inclusion, quality and relevance to equip current and future generations with the skills they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world”.

“Despite many promises and some progress, there are 263 million children and young people out of school, 60% of them between the ages of 15 and 17,” he added. In addition, almost 70% of children in the poorest countries are unable to understand a basic text at age 10, many of them due to the effects of poverty and malnutrition, she said.

Therefore, Amina J. Mohammed urged States to take specific actions to offer early childhood education and lifelong learning for all. “We need initiatives that prepare all students for climate change and connect them to the internet and digital innovations (…) We have to allow children and young people affected by crises to access quality education, empowering all young people to that contribute effectively to our collective future.”

In relation to gender inequality, the deputy secretary referred to how the education of women and girls helps to “reduce the risks of child marriage, female genital mutilation and gender violence” and “contributes to reducing fertility rates, obtaining better outcomes during childbirth, increase the autonomy of women and girls in decision-making and increase access to employment”.

In this sense, the executive director of the Population Fund, Natalia Kanem, added that education allows women to plan the number of children and take better care of their health. “They are more likely to seek prenatal care, vaccinate their children and go to health services when they or their children need care,” she added.

Kanem added that with an education “they are more likely to participate in the formal labor market and earn higher incomes,” and yet women make up two-thirds of the 770 million adults who cannot read or write.

“Official development assistance for education must increase, along with greater domestic support for strengthening education systems, complemented by supportive policies, a political, legal and

conducive social network, universal digital access, and peaceful conditions for students to thrive,” he said.

For his part, the UN Assistant Secretary General for Economic and Social Affairs, Li Junhua, referred to education as a tool that enables the development of mental and physical abilities and provides the information and skills necessary to make individual decisions. and collective with knowledge of cause.

Education “teaches us to respect the opinions and values ​​of others, even when they differ from our own, and opens avenues for participation by all, in more inclusive societies,” Li said. In addition, he assured that education “can offer people a way out of poverty, both themselves and their families”, and on the other hand “provide us with the knowledge and tools necessary to safeguard the environment and face the consequences of climate change”.

Lastly, he referred to the importance of migrants having access to education. “We have to ensure that no one is left behind. This includes providing migrants with access to basic education and recognition of their credentials, which are critical for their integration in host countries and for maximizing the development benefits of migration,” she concluded.

During the last opening speech, the Deputy Director General of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), Xing Qu, referred to a double crisis, of learning and of well-being, as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and increasing food insecurity, which “have further exacerbated inequalities and the exclusion of so many people from quality education.”

Xing insisted that learning does not end when a child leaves the classroom: “We must also promote lifelong learning, for all: for active citizenship, employability, health and well-being, and cohesion of our communities”.

Telam Agency



