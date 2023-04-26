“CHILDREN OF THIS PLANET” Shimoda Hikaru Art Planet Tour has landed in Shanghai Zhangyuan Artelli

Shimoda Hikaru Art Planet Tour will be held on April 24Starting today, it will successively land in Shanghai Zhangyuan Artelli,Macau City of Dreams and Taipei Xinyi A13

Hikaru Shimoda’s new works are fantastically presented, and the artistic effects create a hot event in the city

With his unique and impressive style of work, Hikaru Shimoda has held solo exhibitions in well-known galleries in Japan, the United States, Canada, Europe and many other places in the world, and has become one of the hottest Japanese contemporary artists in the art world today. Its cooperation with IP and art derivatives has also emerged in an endless stream, and has repeatedly achieved good results in the auction market, establishing her place in the field of ultra-flat art. And this “CHILDREN OF THIS PLANET” Hikaru Shimoda art planet tour continues Shimoda Hikaru’s typical creative style, depicting a world where cuteness and horror coexist. By depicting star-studded children in colorful hero costumes, the artistic characters are transformed into fantasy superheroes, representing the desire of adults to raise children and defend the world. It is also the second time that she has brought her works to China since her solo exhibition in Hong Kong in 2019.

Hikaru Shimoda and His Works of Art

Shanghai Zhangyuan, as a highlight of the “CHILDREN OF THIS PLANET” Hikaru Shimoda’s art planet tour, is Hikaru Shimoda’s latest giant sculpture: the super large 1:1 human scale sculpture “Amitābha” with a height of 160cm debuted as a global limited edition of 20 bottles The giant sculpture works with independent colors will be exhibited in Zhangyuan in Shanghai, City of Dreams in Macau and Xinyi A13 in Taipei with unique and latest colors. As a new benchmark in Shanghai’s central urban area, Shanghai Zhangyuan adheres to the integration of traditional Shanghai-style culture and international fashion culture, and expands into a multi-cultural functional space. And as the first stop of “CHILDREN OF THIS PLANET” Hikaru Shimoda’s art planet tour, it also blends modern fantasy art with classics to create a hot event in the city. Fans can witness the artist’s first large-scale balloon art installation of 2 meters.

Limited artworks with excellent creativity, exploring the humanistic thinking of design

The “CHILDREN OF THIS PLANET” Shimoda Hikaru art planet tour is simultaneously selling limited artworks. The world-limited 20-bottle high-end custom sculpture “Amitābha” is made of fiberglass and perfectly presents Hikaru Shimoda’s candy-hued artistic style with 20 unique color schemes. There are deeper meanings hidden in its bright colors and cute characters. Shimoda hopes that through “Amitābha”, people can think about life and death, changes in the global environment, and the relationship between society and people.

The world-limited 20-bottle haute couture sculpture “Amitābha”

In addition to life-sized sculptures, this Shimoda Hikaru Art Planet tour also launched a 15cm-sized small sculpture for the first time, and the fine parts perfectly fit to show the super high level of craftsmanship. Hikaru Shimoda has created multiple images in this series, including the world, heaven and hell. These characters seem to be in a fantasy space, even though surrounded by complex and changeable environments and different fields, they still remind the audience to continue. The energy and will to move forward.

Shimoda Light Sculpture Set 15cm

In addition, Hikaru Shimoda also brought you more sculptures and bronze sculptures of different sizes, prints using creative cold light film technology, and incense diffusers. Anyone who purchases Hikaru Shimoda’s new series of art collections will have the opportunity to participate in the artist’s signing event held at Artelli in Macau on April 28, and learn more about the stories behind the creation of Hikaru Shimoda up close.

from left to right:Hikaru Shimoda 30cm sculpture, 20cmBronze sculpture、《Light Up Box》print“Children of This Planet” seriesexpandincense

“CHILDREN OF THIS PLANET”Shimoda Hikari Art Planet Tour – Shanghai

Exhibition period: 2023/04/24 – 05/24

Location: Artelli, Zhangyuan W1, Lane 588, Weihai Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai

Time: 10 am – 9 pm

“CHILDREN OF THIS PLANET”Hikaru Shimoda Art Planet Tour – Macau

Exhibition period: 2023/04/26 – 06/20

Venue: Artelli, The Showroom, City of Dreams, Cotai, Macau

Time: 10 am – 10 pm

“CHILDREN OF THIS PLANET”Shimoda Hikari Art Planet Tour – Taiwan

Exhibition period: 2023/05/01 – 05/28

Location: 1st Floor, Far Eastern Department Store, A13, Xinyi District, Taipei

Time: Sunday to Thursday 11:00 am – 9:30 pm

Friday to Saturday 11:00 am – 10:00 pm