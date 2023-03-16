Kinesthetic intelligence is the ability to move the limbs according to the will of the brain. What are the characteristics and how is the right stimulation? Come on, continue reading!

When I first came to the Ayyas school community and received the results of the psychological test, I was sure that this child would definitely enter kinesthetic. And sure enough, it was proven when I opened the test results sheet from the psychologist.

It’s obvious, Ayyas who, when he studies while playing, is like a kite. Memorization of short letters/hadiths while hand standing, and it’s really fun to play around the house while carrying toys. Sometimes it’s a train, sometimes it’s an ambulance. Neighbors are really tired because their voices are loud, gaesss.

Wow wow wow~

So, does anyone have children of a similar type? Most likely our children are the same, have kinesthetic intelligence

What is Kinesthetic Intelligence?

Kinesthetic intelligence is intelligence which includes physical abilities such as coordination, balance, skills, strength, flexibility, speed and the ability to receive stimulation to the five senses.

Simply put, kinesthetic intelligence is the ability to move limbs according to the will of the brain.

The most common example of children who have kinesthetic intelligence is that children like to do various physical activities. Such as cycling, jumping, dancing, swimming, playing ball, and other physical activities.

Children who have kinesthetic intelligence tend not to be able to sit still for a long time, they will always find reasons to move their limbs. Like running around the house, unpacking his toys, or just getting on and off chairs.

Ayyas’s teacher often sends photos to class groups, so I can see how come Ayyas always sits at the back. When I asked, why do you often sit in the back?

“Yeah, after all, if I sit in front I will be tormented, I can’t move because I look the same as the ustadzah”

Haiyaaahh😂😂😂

Benefits of Kinesthetic Intelligence

A study was conducted by a research team from Eastern University in Finland regarding this kinesthetic intelligence. They found that students who have kinesthetic intelligence (as evidenced by their active participation in athletic activities) actually have better reading and math skills.

Reading and math skills are very important for children to master, because both are basic academic abilities that can support children to achieve higher academic scores in other subjects.

Mathematical abilities represent exact subjects, while reading skills (language) represent social or exact subjects.

In addition to increasing learning abilities, kinesthetic intelligence is also beneficial in making the child’s body healthy. The more children move, the smoother the blood circulation will be, and the performance of various organs in the body will improve.

Moving a lot will also increase the child’s metabolism, so that the energy burning in the body becomes more optimal. This is useful in making children’s appetite higher, so that they can have sufficient nutritional intake to meet their body’s needs.

Characteristics of Kinesthetic Intelligence

One of the characteristics of children who have high kinesthetic intelligence is that children cannot sit still and they will always feel restless and uncomfortable when they have to sit for a long time. Even though they are sitting, they are always moving their limbs like shaking their legs, playing with pencils and so on.

And here are other indicators:

🏆Always moving, can’t stay still for long

🏆 Feeling restless when you have to sit for a long time.

🏆Express yourself with body movements.

🏆Have good motor skills.

🏆Likes to disassemble toys or other things.

🏆Shows various physical reactions while learning.

🏆 Enjoy exercising.

🏆Smart at imitating other people’s movements or behavior.

🏆Likes to touch new things.

🏆Very happy to play with clay or plasticine.

How to Stimulate Kinesthetic Intelligence

Generally, children with high kinesthetic intelligence are more proficient in sports, skills and arts that use gestures such as dancing or acting. He is also proficient with instruments/objects making him suitable as a mechanic, surgeon, or dentist.

Then, how to develop kinesthetic intelligence in children?

✨Principle of learning: hands-on/active learning

Children with kinesthetic intelligence need a learning process through hands-on touch, action, movement and activities. Passive learning processes such as sitting quietly listening or observing make them bored quickly. They learn through: (1) manipulating objects and objects, (2) doing experiments and physical tasks, and (3) mastering a skill through repetition (repetition).

Here are some ways to develop kinesthetic intelligence in children:

✨Invite children to physical activity.

Ask the child to imitate the movements of Mother and Father. Activities can be in the form of doing housework such as sweeping, mopping, cleaning beds, or exercising.

✨Give space and time to move.

And don’t forget, place items that are easily damaged or broken in a safe place and out of reach of children.

✨Teach concepts or object recognition through movement.

For example explaining body parts by pointing or holding them. Or explain the concepts of ‘long’ and ‘short’ with gestures.

✨Take it to a new and spacious environment or place.

When on vacation or free time, you can take your child to a place that allows them to explore through movement or holding objects in that place, such as in a smart park, playground, sports venue, or art arena.

✨Stimulate the child through play that makes him build or repair something

For example, making castles out of sand or wax, playing with blocks, folding paper, or patching up damaged items. This allows children to learn more intensively than just doing or imitating something.

✨Help children explore their hobbies, such as encouraging them to participate in sports competitions or performing arts.

Well, that’s the discussion about kinesthetic intelligence. Hopefully I, and other mothers who have children with this type of intelligence, will always be able to optimize stimulation so that our children grow and develop to their best version. Amen.

See you in the discussion of other types of intelligence!

Tons of love,