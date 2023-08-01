Children’s Animated Film ‘Fly to the Moon’: A Heartwarming Adventure Blending Sci-Fi and Family Love

Children’s sci-fi animated film “Fly to the Moon” has officially set its release date for August 13, 2023. The preview and posters showcase a sense of technology and childlike coexistence, making it a family-friendly animated film suitable for all ages.

Directed by Sun Lijun and produced by Shanxi Yirong Cultural Media Co., Ltd., Fanjian (Beijing) Cultural and Creative Co., Ltd., and Beijing Shengshi Shunjing Cultural Media Co., Ltd., the film stars Dong Hao and Su Na, with Liu Chunyan and Li Yang participating in the dubbing.

The film, titled “Huobao grandpa and grandson fly to the moon with love and dreams happily every day,” tells a series of ironic stories that unfold when an “artificial” grandson meets a human “old urchin” grandfather in the year 2050, not far from our future. In the preview, the life of “Old Naughty Boy” Dong Dabao undergoes earth-shaking changes due to the sudden appearance of the robot “grandson” Dong Xiaobao. By chance, the two embark on a journey to the moon together, filled with warmth and touching moments. The organic integration of family affection, love, and dreams makes the film highly suitable for families.

The finalized poster features Dong Dabao, played by Uncle Dong Hao, wearing a spacesuit and flying to the moon, enhancing the sci-fi feel of the film. Being a children’s light comedy sci-fi movie with a moon landing theme set in the summer, it has generated even more anticipation among the audience.

As China‘s first children’s sci-fi movie with virtual characters, “Fly to the Moon” adopts a unique way of expression that combines real people and animation special effects. It explores the contradictions between humans and artificial intelligence, as well as the emotional entanglement between humans and robots. The animation effectively showcases the family relationship between elderly individuals living alone and artificial intelligence robots in the future social context.

Furthermore, “Fly to the Moon” aims to create a caring, warm, and inspirational film for Chinese children and young people. It aims to convey positive and sunny energy to society while also providing knowledge about China‘s aerospace development and popular science. The film successfully captures the theme of love and companionship through the performances of the digital child character Dong Xiaobao and the “old urchin” Dong Dabao.

Fans of sci-fi and animated films are eagerly awaiting the release of “Fly to the Moon” on August 13, 2023. With its engaging plot, heartwarming family dynamics, and the exploration of artificial intelligence and human relationships, it promises to be a delightful experience for audiences of all ages.

