Carry out social practice and research activities, and show children’s films and cartoons

Childlike in summer cinema

Children participate in research activities in the cinema.Photo courtesy of the organizer

Movie poster of “Mozart in Outer Space”

Changsha Evening News all media reporter Huang Neng

On July 20, many primary and secondary school students came to the Dongfeng Store of Mango International Cinema to watch the popular science documentary film “The Granary of a Great Country”, and participated in the “Light and Shadow Educating People” film and television education practice activity in Changsha primary and secondary schools in the summer of 2022. With the arrival of the summer vacation, the major cinemas in Changsha not only screened a number of children’s films and cartoons suitable for children to watch, but also launched summer film and television education practice activities, and carried out research activities combined with elements such as films and intangible cultural heritage, which enriched the children. holiday life.

Start a study tour in the cinema

As a recommended film for the “Light and Shadow Educating People” film and television education practice activity in primary and secondary schools in Changsha this summer, “The Granary of a Great Country” will be screened in major cinemas across the city from July 8 to July 24. The film vividly tells the historical process and touching story of the Chinese Communist Party leading the Chinese people from solving the problem of food and clothing to building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way. More than 60 well-known agricultural scholars, scientists, and scientific and technological workers, including the “father of hybrid rice” Yuan Longping precious Appearance, deeply moved the audience.

“The reason for choosing “The Granary of a Great Country” as the recommended film is to hope that the majority of primary and secondary school students will have a deeper understanding of food security and develop a good habit of cherishing food.” The person in charge of the Hunan Hope Campus Cinema said.

Changsha Wanda Studios combined with the summer animated film “Little Column under the Sea: Adventure in the Cave” to carry out the “Little Column Research Tour” that is loved by children and parents. During the activity, in addition to watching movies, the children also watched the process of making popcorn, visited the screening floor of the cinema, and shared their impressions. The cinema was filled with innocent smiling faces.

“Like a child, it was the first time I saw a projector in a movie theater, and I felt very fresh.” Ms. Cheng, a citizen, said that participating in this activity not only allowed the child to watch cartoons, but also learned a lot about the knowledge behind the movie, which broadened their horizons. .

In the Dahan Haipai store of Xiaoxiang Youth Cinema, a research activity of “Inheritance of Ingenuity and Intangible Cultural Heritage” also attracted many parents and children to participate. The activity is combined with the movie “Mozart in Outer Space”, and the non-genetic inheritors of dough figurines are invited to teach on-site. Through handcrafts with the theme of exploring the mysteries of the universe, children’s spirit of exploration and hands-on ability of science are cultivated.

In the interactive session, the teacher took everyone to make “space paintings”. Kneading dough, pinching heads, pulling hands and feet, making red flags… Although the process is complicated, the children are immersed in it and participate seriously. “I can also knead the dough into a painting!” After completing the “Space Painting”, the child Yin Zixin won the “Intangible Cultural Heritage Little Craftsman” honorary certificate, and said happily to his companions.

Many children’s movies and cartoons offer a feast of light and shadow

“With the arrival of the summer vacation, the cinema has ushered in a boom in children’s movie viewing.” Duan Jing, the head of the Desqin store in CGV Cinema, told reporters that the number of children in the movie viewing group in the store has increased by 6% compared with before the holiday. seventy.

Among the summer movies this year, the recently released “Mozart in Outer Space” is a fantasy comedy full of childlike fun, and it is also a live-action children’s movie that is not common in the Chinese film industry. The protagonist Xiaotian and his friends embark on a summer fantasy adventure under the leadership of the alien “Mozart”. The fantastic movie scenes unfold in a dream: Xiaotian wants to escape from his father’s control, so “Mozart” uses books to build a The bridge in the sky, let Xiaotian go directly from the window to the partner’s house to “stop”; the partner wanted to take a good look at Beijing, “Mozart” used a stone to form a rotating ladder to take them up the high water tower to overlook the city… Reporter While watching the video, I heard many children exclaiming and giggling.

“Out of the Earth”, which is currently being released, is an attempt of a domestic animation film in the genre of science fiction, boldly breaking through the shackles of “myth” themes and exploring the “future”. The story of the film is set in the distant future of the free navigation of interstellar civilization. The “Galaxy Eye”, an advanced civilization in the universe, proposed the “Sky Wall Plan” in the name of helping the earth. In fact, it wanted to block the future development of the earth. With the help of friends, the young McDonald set foot on the The journey of “rushing out of the earth”. The film focuses on “breaking through the blockade” and conveys the enthusiastic attitude of “the young man just rushes out regardless of the ending”.

In addition, animated films such as “Little Columns Under the Sea: Adventure in the Cave” and “Happy Superman’s Heart of Heroes” enrich children’s movie viewing choices with different themes and stories, and serve a light and shadow feast together.

Source: Changsha Evening News