Chile rejected the draft of the new Constitution in the plebiscite

The draft new Constitution submitted to a plebiscite in Chile this Sunday was rejected by the majority of citizens and admitted by official and opposition authorities, who agreed to point out that They will not promote another process to try to update the current Magna Carta, enacted in 1980, during the dictatorship.

The rejection of the text brought together 55.76% of valid votes against 44.24% approval when the count had been completed 99,68% of the 39,728 total tables, the Electoral Service (Servel) reported on its website. The draft of the new Constitution, written mostly by right-wing partieswould have replaced the one developed during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

The previous and failed projectwritten mostly by conventional constituents left-wing and independent, was rejected by 61% of Chileans in the plebiscite of September 4, 2022. The president Gabriel Boric He stated tonight that the two similar processes in two years, both failed, “polarized the country”, so “politics has remained in debt to Chile.”

The president invited us to “abandon the trenches and the imposition of partial visions” to address the priority problems that pressure Chileans and, with a soccer metaphor, asked for “the ball on the floor, humility and work.”

Boric said when voting that he valued the democratic nature of the consultation whatever its result

The result was also admitted by the leader of the far-right Republican Party, José Antonio Kast: “A large majority of Chileans have rejected the proposal that we promoted from the Constitutional Council and we recognize that defeat,” he stated. “My hope is that today closes a sad stage in our history,” he added.

The president of the Independent Democratic Union (UDI, with a Pinochet orientation and from which the group of leaders that formed the Republican Party split) had agreed shortly before. The result of the plebiscite “is an example of the constitutional fatigue that the country has, and the responsibility we have as a party is to be consistent with the citizens,” he said.

“This issue is closed; Chileans are fed up and what happened today is the best demonstration and reflection; We consider this issue closed,” Macaya added. The Chilean media also recognized that this context generated a phenomenon that they called “constitutional fatigue”.

