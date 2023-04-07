And Chilean tourist died and four women were injured today in Mendozaafter derailing the car that the victim was driving at the height of the Potrerillos Dam, in Luján de Cuyo, police sources reported.

The Fatal victim was identified as Joaquín Emiliano Celisa 71-year-old driver who lost control of the vehicle and after carrying out a few maneuvers, tumbled several times and fell off the ravine.

The sinister It happened around 1:00 p.m. and was carried out by the driver of a Renault Symbol, a car in which four more tourists who had left Chile and had Mendoza as their destination for Holy Week were traveling.

“Los occupants of the accident vehicle were determined as a family group made up of a father, mother, two twin daughters and the female partner also of one of them,” the police said this afternoon.

“The car was driving along route 7 from west to east towards Mendoza and the height of kilometer 1085 there was an overturn ”, they indicated.

Four women seriously injured

In There were five occupants inside the vehicle.one of them a man who ceases to exist in the place according to personnel from the emergency service who arrived at the place.

Personnel from the 53rd Potrerillos Police Station, the Coordinated Emergency Service, the Fire Department and the Scientific Police arrived at the scene to rescue the injured people.

An ambulance transferred the seriously injured women to care centers.



