Chilean Wine Producers Embrace Old Techniques to Combat Climate Change

Chilean wine producers in the valleys of central Chile are resorting to old techniques and adapting to climate change in order to maintain their wine production. In the face of more than a decade of drought and changes in weather patterns, viticulturists in the Colchagua and Cachapoal valleys have had to find innovative ways to deal with water scarcity. One such technique is harvesting the grapes at night to avoid the scorching daytime heat. Horse manure is also being used as fertilizer, and other old practices such as shorter vines and growing among undergrowth are being adopted.

The warm temperatures brought about by climate change also threaten to change the quality of the wine, including its color, acidity, and alcohol level. High temperatures have already forced some producers to seek colder regions to grow their grapes. For example, the Montes vineyard has planted an experimental vineyard in Chiloé, 1,200 km south of the capital, and wines are now being produced in Patagonia. Furthermore, the use of regenerative agriculture techniques, such as using plant cover to reduce erosion and soil compaction, has helped decrease the need for fertilizers and water. Sustainable practices like these not only reduce environmental impact but also contribute to the quality of the wine.

In addition, vineyards are also implementing sustainable architecture practices. For example, the Vik winery in Millahue harvests its grapes at night and manually to ensure higher fruit quality and lower energy consumption. They also make their own barrels using oak from surrounding forests and use clay from the same area for their amphoras. The winery has developed a sustainable architecture with a unique roof of water that naturally cools the barrels and cellar. This innovative approach aims to create a circular process of winemaking, where everything comes from and returns to nature.

Overall, Chilean wine producers are adapting and finding solutions to combat climate change and maintain their wine production amidst challenging conditions.

