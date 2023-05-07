Chileans elect drafters of new constitution

SANTIAGO (AP) — Chileans go to the polls on Sunday to choose the 50 drafters who will write a new constitution, the text of which must be based on a text prepared by experts appointed by political parties.

As is traditional, among the first voters to arrive at the polling stations, which will work for 10 continuous hours, until 6:00 p.m. (2200 GMT), were the oldest, who came very warm on a cold morning in the Chilean capital. .

In addition, hundreds of people formed long lines in front of police stations to record that they are more than 200 kilometers from their place of suffrage. Like mandatory participation, those who do not do so risk fines ranging from 31,000 to 189,000 pesos (38 to 230 dollars).

Among the first to vote was President Gabriel Boric, who did so in Punta Arenas, 3,000 kilometers south of the Chilean capital. After voting, he declared that, whatever the result of the election, “configures an advance for the country where we have been able to give continuity to a process that has not been easy.”

The current one is the second constituent process that Chileans are undergoing after the failure of the first one last September, when a resounding 62% of the electorate rejected a first text prepared by a leftist convention.

“This time there is no margin for error,” emphasized the president, who added that as a country “we have a historic opportunity to reconcile after the fractures we have experienced.”

This day is the seventh election in which Chileans have participated since the social outbreak of 2019, which opened the way to replace the current constitution imposed in 1981 by a military dictatorship (1973-1990).