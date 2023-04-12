Home Entertainment Chimhaeres, a new European pole for the high range is born
Chimhaeres, a new European pole for the high range is born

Chimhaeres, a new European pole for the high range is born

Nomen omen? Let’s hope not: the newborn joint venture between the Chimera Abu Dhabi company and Haeres Capital has been christened Chimhaeres, a name that to those with memories of Greek and Latin could sound like a “dream not easy to achieve”. The intentions and ambitions of the founders, Philippe Camperio of the Italian Haeres and the UAE investment company, are actually very concrete: to create a high-end pole. Camperio brings as a dowry Borsalino, the hat brand born in 1857 in Alessandria – where the company museum has just been inaugurated – and of which Haeres Capital was the majority shareholder.

Philippe Camperio

Borsalino joins three other brands from which Chimhaeres – of which Camperio will be CEO – will start. The company, which has offices in Milan and Geneva, has already completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Zagato, the Italian coachbuilder and automobile designer, founded in 1919; it then acquired 100% of Vionnet, a French haute couture maison founded in 1912, and signed an agreement for the acquisition of a majority stake in Fogal, a Swiss hosiery brand born in 1921. «The partnership will invest in European assets unique with a proactive approach to management and ownership, with long-term strategies for each company in the portfolio,” explained Camperio.

All the high-end sectors, from fashion to yachting, have shown remarkable resilience in the recent global crises: the context is therefore favourable, but the relaunch of historic brands is never simple, as demonstrated by Vionnet, which was acquired in 2009 by Matteo Marzotto and Gianni Castiglioni (co-founder of Marni), to then pass, in 2012, to the Kazakh entrepreneur Goga Ashkenazi, who in turn failed in the enterprise.

