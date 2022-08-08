Home Entertainment China and Thailand hold film and television exchange activities; summer box office has exceeded 6.5 billion; Netflix CEO: cable TV will die in 5 to 10 years – yqqlm
China and Thailand hold film and television exchange activities; summer box office has exceeded 6.5 billion; Netflix CEO: cable TV will die in 5 to 10 years – yqqlm

by admin
China and Thailand hold film and television exchange activities; summer box office has exceeded 6.5 billion; Netflix CEO: cable TV will die in 5 to 10 years – yqqlm

Original title: China and Thailand hold film and television exchange activities; summer box office has exceeded 6.5 billion; Netflix CEO: cable TV will die within 5 to 10 years

Domestic information

China and Thailand hold film and television exchange activities

According to Xinhua News Agency, recently, “China-Thailand Vision Culture Going Overseas – China-Thailand Film and Television Sharing Salon” was held in Nanning, Guangxi. In recent years, thanks to the closer exchanges and cooperation between China and Thailand, the cultural exchanges and dissemination of film and television dramas between the two countries have continued to deepen. China and Thailand have formed many cooperations in the film, television, radio broadcasting and other industries, and film and television works have continuously entered the public eye, which has become a bond that brings the deep friendship and economic development between the two countries closer.

Ningmeng Film and Television was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 10

Ningmeng Film and Television announced on August 8 that the company will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 10. Ningmeng Film and Television was established in Shanghai in 2014 and is committed to the operation of the entire industry chain such as investment, production, distribution, promotion, and derivative licensing of drama series. Since 2014, Ningmeng Pictures has successively introduced Tencent Mobility under Tencent Group, Great Luminosity under Hony Hongxin, and Mango Ningze under Mango Culture and Creation as former investors.

The summer box office has exceeded 6.5 billion

See also  Brioni presents the 2021-2025 industrial plan and a drastic reduction in the workforce

According to the APP data of the National Film Funding Office, the total box office of the summer season in 2022 has exceeded 6.5 billion, and “Lonely Walk on the Moon”, “Life Events” and “Jurassic World 3″ ranked the top three in the summer box office.

“Walking on the Moon” cumulative box office exceeded 2 billion

According to the data of the China Movie Box Office App, Shen Teng and Ma Li starred in the sci-fi comedy “Lone on the Moon” which was released for 10 days, and the total box office exceeded 2 billion.

“Tomorrow’s War” cumulative box office exceeds 200 million

According to the China Movie Box Office APP data, the film “Tomorrow’s War” has exceeded 200 million at the box office, and has already ranked among the top 15 at the box office in 2022.

The first source point western film exhibition opens

On August 5, the first Source Point Western Film Festival opened in Xi’an. This year’s film festival has set up ten themed screening units, including the Golden Canon of the West, Fascinated by Light and Shadows, Images of the Times, Mountains and Rivers and People, Worry-Free Years, Echoes of the West, Dreams of the West, and Reappearance of Good Films. Life, Red Sorghum, Willows, etc. Thirty-one films, including “Green” and “There’s a Good Place in the Tree”, will be screened for nearly 300 screenings.

The movie “The World Has Her” is set for the Mid-Autumn Festival

The movie “The World Has Her” was announced to be released on September 9. The film is directed by Zhang Aijia, Li Shaohong, and Chen Chong, starring Zhou Xun and Zheng Xiuwen, and Yi Yang Qianxi is a special guest. The film explores and shows people’s conflicts and struggles, difficulties and reconciliation, perseverance and responsibility in family, love and career through the perspective of women.

See also  "Sci-Fi CON Science Fiction Theme Exhibition" 2021 ChinaJoy takes you to appreciate science fiction art

Movie ‘Mozart in Outer Space’ extended release

According to a notice from China Film Digital, the release key of the movie “Mozart in Outer Space” will be extended to September 14. Up to now, the film has accumulated a total of 223 million box office.

The movie “Breakdown” starts

Directed by Zhang Yudi, written by Huo Xueying/Zhang Yudi, and starred by Bian Cheng, Zhou Meijun, Zhang Chi, Chen Shaoxi, Xu Shixin, Liu Jun, Song Xiaochuan, etc., the film “Down Position” was announced today. The film tells a youth story related to summer, youth and opera. The project won the Golden Rooster Venture Capital Award.

The movie “Warm” is finished

On the 6th, the film “Enthusiasm” directed by Dapeng, starring Huang Bo and Wang Yibo, and scripted by Su Biao and Dapeng was announced to be completed. The film tells the passionate story of a teenager who pursues his dream of hip-hop dancing on the stage he loves.

International information

Michelle Yeoh Receives Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from the American Film Institute

According to foreign media reports, Chinese-American actress Michelle Yeoh received an honorary Doctor of Arts degree from the American Film Institute (AFI), and she also became the first Asian to receive an honorary degree from AFI. Clint Eastwood, Jodie Foster, Spike Lee, David Lynch, Helen Mirren, Paul Schrader, Quentin Tarantino, etc. honor.

Netflix CEO: Cable will die in 5 to 10 years

Netflix is ​​in a good time because cable TV is going to “die in five to 10 years,” Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said on an investor call in July.

See also  Ukraine, "Operation Porcupine": this is how the US will help the anti-Russian resistance

