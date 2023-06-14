China creates “strategic partnership” with Palestinian Authority

BEIJING (AP) — China said Wednesday that it has forged a “strategic partnership” with the Palestinian Authority, during a visit to Beijing by President Mahmoud Abbas.

The announcement marks another step in China‘s campaign to gain political and economic influence in the Middle East, where it competes with the United States.

China seeks energy resources and markets for its military and civilian exports, while promoting its version of authoritarian rule by challenging with Russia the Western-led democratic world order.

China has appointed a special envoy to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials, but his experience in the region is mostly limited to construction, manufacturing and other economic projects.

Beijing has long had diplomatic relations with the Palestinian Authority, and Abbas was given a reception with military honors at the Great Hall of the People in downtown Beijing.

“We are good friends and partners,” Chinese President and ruling Communist Party chief Xi Jinping told Abbas at the start of the meeting, “we have always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights.”

“China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the Palestinian side to promote a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue as soon as possible,” he said.

Xi called the strategic partnership an “important milestone in the history of bilateral relations,” but did not immediately release financial details.

These partnerships allow China to bolster its diplomatic presence and give big Chinese companies an advantage when negotiating infrastructure deals in line with the “Belt and Road Initiative” that has left many developing countries deeply in debt to banks. Chinese.

China has also tried to strengthen ties with Israel to expand its diplomatic presence and gain access to high technology.