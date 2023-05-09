China expels Canadian diplomat in dispute over threats

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday announced the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat in retaliation for Ottawa’s order that a Chinese consular official must leave the country over alleged threats made against a Canadian lawmaker and his family.

Beijing applied a “reciprocal countermeasure to Canada’s rogue initiative,” which it “strongly opposes,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry explained.

The Canadian diplomat, based in the business hub of Shanghai, has been asked to leave the country by May 13, he added, noting that China “reserves the right to take further measures in response.”

Canada had said earlier on Tuesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government expelled a Chinese diplomat the Canadian spy agency said was implicated in a plot to intimidate an opposition lawmaker and his family in Hong Kong.

A senior government official said diplomat Zhao Wei, who was in Toronto, has five days to leave the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

