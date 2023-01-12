Home Entertainment China Film Directors Association mourns He Ping, saying his death is a huge loss | He Ping |
Entertainment

China Film Directors Association mourns He Ping, saying his death is a huge loss | He Ping |

by admin
China Film Directors Association mourns He Ping, saying his death is a huge loss | He Ping |
China Film Directors Association mourns He Ping

Sina Entertainment News On January 12, the China Film Directors Association issued an article to mourn the famous producer and director He Ping who passed away recently. It is reported that He Ping died of illness on January 10 at the age of 65.

The original text of the eulogy is as follows:

We are shocked to learn that Mr. He Ping, a member of the China Film Association, former vice president and secretary-general of the China Film Directors Association, and a national first-level director, has passed away due to illness. We express our deep condolences and extend our deepest condolences to Mr. He Ping’s relatives!

As a famous film director in my country, Mr. He Ping is full of sincere love for film art, pioneering and innovating, and devoted himself to creation. He directed “Kawashima Yoshiko”, “Swordsman in Double Flag Town”, “Cannonball Double Lantern”, “Sunshine Canyon” and “Heroes of Heaven and Earth” Excellent films such as “Rye Field” and “Back to the Loved Day” are deeply loved by movie audiences and praised by industry experts for their strong artistic pursuit and unique creative style. Best Director Award at the 14th China Film Golden Rooster Awards, Best Actress Award and Jury Award at the 42nd Spain San Sebastian International Film Festival; “Swordsman in Double Flag Town” won the Young Film Director Award at the Berlin International Film Festival .

Mr. He Ping has made outstanding contributions to my country’s film industry and left behind precious artistic wealth. His death is a huge loss for my country’s film industry. We are deeply saddened and sorry!

See also  Global spending on mobile games is as high as 120 billion U.S. dollars, and China continues to expand

The Sri Lankan has passed away, but the demeanor will last forever!

I hope the relatives mourn and cherish it!

(Editor in charge: Koyo)

You may also like

Male Idol Sues Being Beaten by Teammate

The 80th Golden Globe Awards announced that Michelle...

Which zodiac sign is unfavorable to the Year...

The 6th Pingyao International Film Festival will open...

Policy guidance, model upgrades, and online movies with...

Cosmoprof North America doubles and lands in Miami

Peugeot increasingly electric: new models and previews at...

Achille Mauri, the president of Messaggerie Italiane and...

The 4th China Action Film and Television Development...

Record supercar, the incredible year of Lamborghini

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy