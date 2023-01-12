China Film Directors Association mourns He Ping

Sina Entertainment News On January 12, the China Film Directors Association issued an article to mourn the famous producer and director He Ping who passed away recently. It is reported that He Ping died of illness on January 10 at the age of 65.

The original text of the eulogy is as follows:

We are shocked to learn that Mr. He Ping, a member of the China Film Association, former vice president and secretary-general of the China Film Directors Association, and a national first-level director, has passed away due to illness. We express our deep condolences and extend our deepest condolences to Mr. He Ping’s relatives!

As a famous film director in my country, Mr. He Ping is full of sincere love for film art, pioneering and innovating, and devoted himself to creation. He directed “Kawashima Yoshiko”, “Swordsman in Double Flag Town”, “Cannonball Double Lantern”, “Sunshine Canyon” and “Heroes of Heaven and Earth” Excellent films such as “Rye Field” and “Back to the Loved Day” are deeply loved by movie audiences and praised by industry experts for their strong artistic pursuit and unique creative style. Best Director Award at the 14th China Film Golden Rooster Awards, Best Actress Award and Jury Award at the 42nd Spain San Sebastian International Film Festival; “Swordsman in Double Flag Town” won the Young Film Director Award at the Berlin International Film Festival .

Mr. He Ping has made outstanding contributions to my country’s film industry and left behind precious artistic wealth. His death is a huge loss for my country’s film industry. We are deeply saddened and sorry!

The Sri Lankan has passed away, but the demeanor will last forever!

I hope the relatives mourn and cherish it!

(Editor in charge: Koyo)