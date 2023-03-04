Original title: China Film Fu Ruoqing: Focus on the entire industry chain reserves and collaborate to build a healthy Chinese film ecology丨Dialogue Spring

“Lan Yu Living Room” Special Plan for the Two Sessions – “Dialogue with Spring”｜Interview with Fu Ruoqing

In 2023, the box office of the big market will exceed 14 billion, and “Man Jianghong” (4.5 billion) and “The Wandering Earth 2” (3.957 billion) are temporarily among the top two at the annual box office. “Keep you safe”, “Universe Exploration Editorial Department”, “Not Ending”, “The Loyal Dog Hachiko” and many other high-profile works have been finalized one after another.

There are various types of films, breakthroughs in technological innovation, sublimation of artistic value, and dynamic upgrading of industrial development. When the spring of 2023 blooms, Chinese films will also usher in a new spring.

In order to thoroughly publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, on the occasion of the two sessions of the country, the movie channel will launch a special plan for the two sessions of “Chinese Film Report” and “Lan Yu’s Living Room” at 22:00 every night—— In “Dialogue with Spring”, the host Lan Yu talks to the head of a leading Chinese film company, writing a new look of Chinese film starting from different angles.

A new starting point for light and shadow, a new journey for forging ahead. This episode, Lan Yu talked with Fu Ruoqing, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China Film Group, and Chairman and General Manager of China Film Corporation, focusing on the reserve, update and upgrade of China Film’s entire industrial chain, and jointly building a healthy industrial ecology of China’s film industry.

PART.

01

As the backbone of Chinese film, China Film is at the cutting edge of the development of the times and grasps the pulse of Chinese film. Fu Ruoqing, the head of China Film Group, shoulders the mission and responsibility of a member of the CPPCC National Committee. He has been immersed in the film industry for many years and is committed to providing advice and suggestions on the national stage as a representative of filmmakers with rich experience and unique perspectives, showing filmmakers’ love for Chinese culture. Jointly enhance the confidence and courage of China’s cultural soft power.

In Fu Ruoqing’s office are two eye-catching Chinese Film Golden Rooster Awards, one for “The Wandering Earth” and one for “My Fathers and Me”, both of which represent the honors China Film has achieved in the new era.

In the new year, China Film Group will continue to make efforts to release more popular and blockbuster works.

Since the year before last, China Film has successively formed an original film reserve of about 50 films per year.This year is about to usher in the launch year. Including comedies and suspense films and other genres, the list of films to be screened can be described as rich and diverse.

At major national time points, China Film has always played an exemplary role in the national team of the Chinese film industry by launching works with key themes. Not only that, as an industry leader, it actively unites all forces in the film industry, seeks win-win results through cooperation, and jointly promotes the continuous progress of Chinese films.

“Whether it is a top-ranking enterprise or a small and medium-sized enterprise, our cooperation is very close and pleasant. Only when we grow together, make the market prosperous, and diversify the film, can the audience have a reason to return to the cinema to watch Shadow.” Fu Ruoqing said.

In the 2023 Spring Festival, the box office is booming across the board, boosting the confidence of the entire film industry.

China Film has produced a number of blockbuster films for this year’s Spring Festival, including “The Wandering Earth 2”. The box office of the Spring Festival stalls finally reached 6.7 billion, and the total box office in January broke through the 10 billion mark. “This is rare over the years.” Fu Ruoqing said frankly that after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese film market has recovered and ushered in a good start. As a filmmaker, he is particularly delighted.

PART.

02

In recent years, China Film Group has seized the time to strengthen its creative production force, “Creative reserves, content reserves, technical support for the production process, updates, iterations, and screening update iterations have accumulated strength for two or three years.”

Take CINITY technology as an example. Compared with the original use of other cameras to complete the corresponding shooting according to the CINITY coefficient, China Film will now directly use the CINITY camera to complete the CINITY requirements for light, pixels, and color. “From the end to the front, we have basically opened up the industrial chain.” Fu Ruoqing said.

In terms of creation, China Film Group spent four years preparing to create “The Wandering Earth 2”, a landmark masterpiece in the history of Chinese film.

In Fu Ruoqing’s view, hard science fiction films are one of the most difficult films to make. Because science fiction movies need to create a future world, the volume required is particularly large. It requires not only the story line of suspense films, but also the structure of emotional or comedy films, and it must satisfy a lot of dreamy imaginations and longings.

Unlike other sci-fi films, hard sci-fi imaginations cannot be taken lightly. For example, it is hard for the audience to believe that cars in the future will become spherical. This kind of film creation must be based on scientific basis.

Therefore, China Film especially emphasized the credibility of the sci-fi plot of “The Wandering Earth 2”, and invited many scientists to escort it, providing professional scientific theoretical opinions and data calculation support for props or plots such as space elevators and lunar detonations.

Shooting hard sci-fi is a cumbersome process. China Film has gradually found its own methodology after exploring from “The Wandering Earth 1” to “The Wandering Earth 2”. Fu Ruoqing said with emotion that China’s hard power has steadily improved, and the process of industrialization of Chinese films has created high-quality conditions for the shooting of hardcore science fiction films.He hopes that through the exploration and practice of “The Wandering Earth 2”, the types of Chinese films will be enriched, and in the process of enrichment, the production and distribution level of Chinese films will be continuously improved.

As of press time, the cumulative box office of “The Wandering Earth 2” exceeded 3.9 billion. The film is being screened overseas in batches. In addition to having opened in eight regions such as North America, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, it will also meet audiences in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Russia, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and South Korea.

Fu Ruoqing believes that the performance of “The Wandering Earth 2” proves that Chinese films can have a certain international discourse power in science fiction films.

PART.

03

With the attitude of the “vanguard” of Chinese movies, China Film Group took the lead in co-initiating the Sea Wave Film Week with more than a dozen film companies such as Alibaba, Wanda, and Emperor.

Unlike other film festival ventures that focus more on the credibility of the film, during Wave Film Week, film companies will immediately claim, shoot, plan, and then release works that feel good, and then put them on the market. “Whether it is art or business, it must be in line with the market. We will also use this method to tap talents and increase the film reserve, so that long-term investment can reach a market state where the investment is getting higher and higher, and the film creation will return. value range.”

After the Golden Rooster Awards Ceremony last year, the movie channel organized award-winning filmmakers to gather together for a round-table interview. Every filmmaker present at that time wrote down their expectations for Chinese films. “Healthy Chinese film ecology” was Fu Ruoqing’s hope at that time.

It was mentioned again after a year, and the “head” of China Film Group further explained his beautiful vision to us.

“Movie itself is a big ecology. After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the creative direction of Chinese culture and Chinese films has become more clear, and the ecological health of the creative port should be continuously promoted.” Fu Ruoqing gave examples, true stories, original literature, original music and dance are all sources of creation , extracting themes from it or integrating it into the expression of the film is conducive to forming a virtuous circle.

In addition, as a figure with public influence, one should base one’s character, behavior, behavior, and even the seriousness of film creation on a good attitude, so as to form a better ecology.

“Every link should not grow impetuously, the entire industry will be balanced, and the entire ecology can be completely healthy.”

To tell Chinese stories well and promote the “going out” of Chinese films, Fu Ruoqing concluded that the brilliant achievements of Chinese films cannot be separated from the strong support of China’s economy, China’s industry, and China’s hard-core technology.

The Chinese film spring in his conception is a picture of unity, tension, seriousness, and liveliness. What he particularly hopes is that the Chinese film ecology can be organically combined and complement each other, so as to continuously promote Chinese film to make great strides forward.

