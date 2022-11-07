Original title: China Film Golden Rooster Award Nominations Announced “Changjin Lake” leads with 8 nominations

News from this newspaper (reporter Qin Hua) The list of nominations for the 35th Golden Rooster Awards for Chinese Films was announced a few days ago. 47 films were nominated. Among them, “Changjin Lake” led the way with 8 nominations, “Sniper” and “Miracle Stupid Child” 6 nominations were received.

This year’s Golden Rooster Awards include Best Feature Film, Best Small and Medium Cost Feature Film, Best Children’s Film, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Drama Film, Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Actor 20 regular awards such as Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. A total of 47 films were nominated, among which the best feature films were shortlisted in a variety of genres, including the romance film “Myth of Love”, the inspirational film “Miracle Stupid Child”, the real-life theme “Life Events”, and the feature film “Me and Mine”. Fathers” and historical war themes “Changjin Lake” and “Sniper”.

In terms of actor awards, Shen Teng who played Duguyue in “Lonely Walking on the Moon”, Wu Jing who played Wu Qianli in “Changjin Lake”, Xu Zheng who played Lao Bai in “Myth of Love”, and Jing Hao in “Miracle Stupid Child” Yi Yang Qianxi, who played the role of Mo Sanmei in “The Events of Life”, was nominated for the “Best Actor” nomination; “The Long Confession” starred Ni Ni, “Anita Mui” starred Danni Wang, “Mom!” “” starring Xi Meijuan, “Life Events” starring Yang Enyou and “Black Tent” starring Yang Xiucuo, were nominated for the “Best Actress” nomination.

In addition, the nominees for the best director include Chen Kaige, Tsui Hark, Lin Chaoxian, directors of Changjin Lake, Liang Lemin, director of Anita Mui, Wen Muye, director of Miracle: Stupid Child, Xue Xiaolu, director of Hug You Through the Winter, and Sniper. Hand” directed by Zhang Yimou and Zhang Mo.

It is worth mentioning that “Changjin Lake” won eight nominations including Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best Actor.

The 35th China Film Golden Rooster Awards (2022 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival) will be held in Xiamen, Fujian Province from November 10 to 12. At that time, there will also be a Golden Rooster domestic new film exhibition, forum and venture capital conference, red carpet and awards ceremony.

