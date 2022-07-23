On July 22, the 2022 China Film Screenwriters Week was launched in Quanzhou, Fujian, a world heritage city.Photo by Sun Hong

China News Service, Quanzhou, July 22 (Reporter Sun Hong) The 2022 China Film Screenwriters Week was officially launched on the 22nd in the world heritage city of Quanzhou, Fujian. Ten excellent films including “Win the Championship”, “One Second” and “Send You a Little Red Flower” won this honor.

As the leading authoritative commendation in the field of Chinese screenwriters, the “China Film Association Cup” annual selection and promotion activities for outstanding films and plays have been successfully held for 12 consecutive sessions. This year, on the basis of “China Film Association Cup”, it will be expanded into “Chinese Film Screenwriters Week” and settled in Quanzhou. The event is centered on “screenwriting”, and will invite well-known screenwriters, directors, actors, producers, writers, and young screenwriters with certain development potential in the film industry to participate, to build a platform for the exchange and development of Chinese film screenwriters, and to provide excellent screenplays. Creation and industrialization provides assistance and support.

Yan Shaofei (left) and Chen Huizong signed a cooperation agreement on behalf of the China Film Association and the Propaganda Department of the CPC Quanzhou Municipal Committee.Photo courtesy of the organizer

“The script is the foundation of a play and the soul of a movie.” Yan Shaofei, secretary-general of the China Film Association, pointed out that the “Chinese Film Screenwriters Week” jointly sponsored by the China Film Association, the Fujian Provincial Film Bureau and the Quanzhou Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department will focus on ” “China Film Association Cup” annual excellent film and play selection and promotion activities, integrate film screenwriter forums, film screenwriter training, film creation and other activities, set up the “China Film Association Cup” youth film screenwriter support plan, and promote literary creation and film and television adaptation. healthy development.

In July 2021, Quanzhou was successfully applied for the World Heritage List in the name of the city, becoming a national and world-renowned living ancient city and a world heritage city, and was awarded the “2021 City of the Year” by China News Weekly. Chen Huizong, member of the Standing Committee of the Quanzhou Municipal Party Committee, Minister of the Propaganda Department and Minister of the United Front Work Department, said that Quanzhou has always attached great importance to the development of the film and television industry. A series of support measures will strive to build China‘s “City of Screenwriters” in the new era.

Director Jiang Ping (right) and Quanzhou young actor Gong Beibi preside over the launching ceremony of the 2022 China Film Screenwriters Week.Photo courtesy of the organizer

Zhang Sitao, chairman of the Film Literature Creation Committee of the China Film Association, introduced that the 2022 China Film Screenwriters Week is planned to be held this fall, with film screenwriters as the core to create a new platform for film screenwriters; with the “China Film Association Cup” as the core, efforts are made for The industry builds a team of outstanding talents; the activities cover young screenwriters support, forums, adaptation of literary works, training, salons, style creation, etc., and strive to serve the development of screenwriters from multiple levels and angles.

It is reported that the 12th “China Film Association Cup” annual outstanding film and play selection activity was recommended by more than ten industry experts, and after full discussion and registered voting, ten outstanding film plays of the year were finally produced. “Home at One Point”, “One Second”, “Ball Balls”, “Win the Championship”, “Bomb Disposal Expert 2”, “Singing Alive”, “Reorganizing the Rivers and Mountains for Later Life”, “Send You a Little Red Flower”, “Jushuiyue is here” Hand” and “The First Farewell”. (Finish)