China Film Young Filmmakers Program launched and will invest 1 billion to launch dozens of new works_Creation_Activities_Works

Original Title: China Film Young Filmmakers Plan Launched, Will Invest 1 Billion to Push Dozens of New Works

1905 Film NewsOn May 21, the 2023 Wave Film Week held the launch ceremony of the China Film Young Filmmakers Project. This project was initiated by China Film Co., Ltd., and the entire industry participated in it to help young filmmakers create.

Fu Ruoqing, Chairman of the Wave Film Week Council and Chairman of China Film Co., Ltd. announced on the spot that he will launch a three-year China Film Young Filmmaker Program this year, with a total investment of 1 billion, and plans to release 30-50 works of young filmmakers. The average investment amount is 20 million. From development, script, production to publicity and distribution, it will provide one-stop services for the entire industry chain, focusing on supporting films with commercial value and genre narratives.

The China Film Young Filmmakers Program also announced the first batch of selected films: “Looking for the Cow”, “Cabbage Rose”, “Unaccompanied”, “Crazy Turn”, “A Very Unnecessary Movie”, “Underground Fire”, “Goodbye, We My Kindergarten”, “My Wild Friend”, “A Friend Comes From Afar”, “Six Degrees of Suspicion”. The main creators of ten works also appeared at the event and introduced their respective projects.

These ten new works include suspense, crime, comedy, family, adventure, youth, music, children and other film genres. Among them, “A Very Unnecessary Movie” is the sequel to the director Wang Yinglun of the Internet hit “A Very Unnecessary Spring Festival Gala”. It is still a pseudo-documentary with an absurd style. Screenwriter Yuan Yuan will direct the family emotional film “Cabbage Rose”. In addition, “Looking for the Cow” is the producer, and “My Wild Friend” and “Friends from afar” are produced by the Olympic bid.

Industry guests were also invited to discuss the launch of the program and the creative problems faced by young filmmakers.

Fu Ruoqing, chairman of China Film Group, expressed the hope that through this plan, more young people will be seen in mainstream commercial films in China in the future. At the same time, we also hope that with the help of this plan, we can squeeze out some bubble problems that have emerged during the rapid development of Chinese films and establish a healthy film ecology.

Ma Yin, the founder of Aranya, believes that the China Film Young Filmmakers Program is a valuable seed, and every participating young filmmaker is helping to build a healthy film circle. Yin Xingliang, CEO of the new studio, believes that the China Film Young Filmmaker Program will allow more young creators to enter the film industry. Young filmmakers should express themselves on the premise of respecting the audience and the market. Li Ning, senior vice president of Xinli Media Group and president of Xinli Films, believes that young filmmakers who are interested in entering the market should try to stay as close to the genre of creation as possible.

According to Wang Hongwei, associate professor of Beijing Film Academy, this plan provides a platform and a way to solve the pain points of young filmmakers' difficulty in finding money. It is different from other domestic venture capital plans in that it mainly faces the market and audience. Young filmmakers can eventually enter mainstream creation, and the recruited directors must not only have a sense of genre creation, but also have a sense of innovation, so that films can have vitality.

