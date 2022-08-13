ROME – Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL), China‘s largest manufacturer of EV (electric car) batteries, has announced that it will invest € 7.34 billion to build a 100 GWh battery plant in Debrecen, eastern Europe. ‘Hungary, the second largest battery plant in Europe after the German one. Construction of the first production facilities will begin later this year.





Covering an area of ​​221 hectares in Debrecen’s Southern Industrial Park, the project will supply both cells and modules to European carmakers. Debrecen is located in the heart of Europe and, in close proximity to some car plants of its customers such as Mercedes-Benz, Bmw, Stellantis and Volkswagen, the CATL plant in Debrecen will allow it to better meet the demand for batteries of the European market, improve the development of its global production network and help accelerate electric mobility and the energy transition in Europe.

According to an analysis by market research firm Sne Research, electric vehicle batteries with a total capacity of 203.4 Gigawatt hours (GWh) were installed worldwide in the first half of 2022. The leading supplier was Catl with 70.9 GWh, a market share of 34.8 percent. The gap from second place is significant: Lg Energy Solution follows Catl with a share of 14.4 percent, ahead of BYD in third place with a share of 11.8 percent.

All other battery manufacturers have only single-digit market share. Panasonic, with its main customer Tesla, is ranked fourth by Sne Research with a market share of 9.6 percent. It is followed by SK On 6.5 percent, then: Samsung Sdi reaches 4.9 percent, Calb from China at 4.1 percent. Gotion High-Tech follows with 2.9 percent ahead of Sunwoda (1.5 percent) and Svolt Energy (1.3 percent), while all the other manufacturers reach 8.2 percent.