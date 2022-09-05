Home Entertainment China International Fashion Week (2023 Spring/Summer Collection) Opening Show Held in Beijing
China International Fashion Week (2023 Spring/Summer Collection) Opening Show Held in Beijing

2022-09-05 09:13:35Source: Xinhuanet

On September 4, designer Xiong Ying (front) and models made a curtain call at the opening show of China International Fashion Week (2023 Spring/Summer Collection).

Models present fashions designed by designer Xiong Ying during the opening show of China International Fashion Week (Spring/Summer 2023) on September 4.

Models present fashions designed by designer Xiong Ying during the opening show of China International Fashion Week (Spring/Summer 2023) on September 4.

Models present fashions designed by designer Xiong Ying during the opening show of China International Fashion Week (Spring/Summer 2023) on September 4.

Models present fashions designed by designer Xiong Ying during the opening show of China International Fashion Week (Spring/Summer 2023) on September 4.

On the same day, China International Fashion Week (2023 Spring/Summer Collection) kicked off in Beijing. During the fashion week, fashion designers and clothing brands from home and abroad will hold more than 100 fashion events such as fashion releases, forums and fashion design competitions.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Jianli

