China (Jilin) Animation Conference: Charting the Course for High-Quality Development of the Animation Industry

China (Jilin) Animation Conference Promotes High-Quality Development of Animation Industry

The China (Jilin) Animation Conference recently concluded at Jilin Animation Institute, bringing together industry experts, scholars, and representatives from various sectors to discuss the future of the animation industry. Over the course of three days, participants engaged in fruitful discussions, planned for the high-quality development of the animation industry, and enjoyed a feast of ideas and visual experiences.

Under the theme of “Inheriting the Centenary Charm and Opening Up a Chapter of the Era,” the conference aimed to analyze the current state of the domestic and foreign animation industries, seize major development opportunities, promote the integration of animation art and technology, and foster the creation of high-quality animations. Additionally, the conference aimed to cultivate talented individuals and encourage deep exchanges and cooperation to contribute to the high-quality development of China‘s animation industry in the new era.

During the conference, 15 main activities were held, including “Animation Works Promotion,” “Academic Seminars,” “Venture Investment Incubation Support and Copyright Trading Conference,” “Classic Animation and Painting Manuscript Works Exhibition,” “Artists Entering the Campus,” and “China Television Association Animation Art Committee Re-election Work Meeting.” These activities provided participants with diverse opportunities to engage with various aspects of the animation industry.

One notable aspect of the conference was the interest expressed by many participants in Jilin’s animation industry. After gaining a deeper understanding of the animation industry in the province, numerous animation companies expressed their desire to collaborate with Jilin animation companies and professionals in order to produce outstanding works. Such collaborations are expected to contribute to the development of comics, games, and even the film and television industry, further enriching China‘s cultural industry.

Jilin province has recently prioritized the development of cultural and creative industries and has actively integrated these industries with the digital economy. With its cultural traditions, rich resources, and industrial advantages, Jilin has successfully developed its animation industry and created new opportunities for growth. The foundation of Jilin’s animation industry is strengthened by the presence of Changchun, known as the city of movies, and Changying, the cradle of New China‘s movies. Animation companies within Jilin province have been recognized as national-level cultural product industrial demonstration bases. Moreover, Jilin Animation College, the first institution in China to specialize in animation industry teaching, has been recognized as a national animation teaching and research base. Jilin has also established a strategic alliance for technological innovation with 21 universities and enterprises to further promote the animation industry within the province.

The achievements of Jilin’s animation industry are already notable. For instance, the animated series “Weird Chi” created and produced by Jilin animation companies has garnered nearly 1 billion views online. Additionally, the original 3D animated film “Frog Kingdom” has received the “One Project” Award in the 13th session of the “Five-Year Plan for Spiritual Civilization Construction,” while the popular original animation IP “Tea No. 2 Middle School” has accumulated over 7.8 billion online views and set the highest Douban score for a domestic comedy film in the past 8 years. These achievements have positioned Jilin as a unique highland for the development of the animation industry.

To further support the animation industry in Jilin, the province is strengthening policy support and optimizing service management. These initiatives aim to attract more investment and operation from industry-related enterprises and units. Jilin is also utilizing its publishing, radio and television, and film and television resources to promote the development of the animation industry. Furthermore, Jilin encourages outstanding local enterprises to engage in win-win cooperation and talent entrepreneurship nationwide, aiming to foster the high-quality development of the animation industry within the province.

The successful conclusion of the China (Jilin) Animation Conference marks an important milestone in the development of the animation industry in Jilin province. Through continued collaboration and support, the animation industry in Jilin is poised to achieve even greater success and make significant contributions to China‘s cultural industry.