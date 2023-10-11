China Mobile Migu Launches “Echo of Waves Cross-Strait Musicians Support Plan” to Foster Cross-Strait Music Collaboration

2023 China Digital Music Industry Conference Launches “Echo of Waves Cross-Strait Musicians Support Plan”

Xiamen, China – On October 11, the 2023 China Digital Music Industry Conference took place in Xiamen. The event saw the launch of the “Echo of Waves Cross-Strait Musicians Support Plan” by China Mobile Migu, in collaboration with various stakeholders in the cross-strait music industry. The initiative aims to provide comprehensive support to cross-strait music creators and foster a new ecosystem for original music.

Zhu Hong, general manager of China Mobile Migu Music, expressed during the conference, “The echo of the waves symbolizes the seamless integration of sea waves. Just as the music culture from both sides of the Taiwan Strait blends harmoniously, the echoes continue endlessly.” The project’s first group of industry partners includes Mango TV, NetEase Cloud Music, the Southern Fujian Trend Culture Joint Laboratory, international music institutions, and leading music institutions from both sides of the Taiwan Strait. These partners will jointly offer incentives, promotional resources, professional guidance, global distribution, and other forms of support to musicians on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

During the project launch ceremony, key figures from various organizations, such as China Audiovisual and Digital Publishing Association, China Mobile Migu Music, Mango TV Smart Big Screen Center, and NetEase Cloud Music, among others, gathered to kickstart the “Echo of Waves Cross-Strait Musicians Support Plan.”

The “Echo of the Waves Project” aims to provide support to musicians from both sides of the Taiwan Strait in areas such as production, distribution, platform traffic, and publicity resources. Musicians who join the initiative and become part of the “Shicaihao” community will have opportunities to debut new songs and music videos, hold premier concerts and sharing sessions, and potentially be shortlisted for the prestigious “Echo of Waves Original Music List.” Migu Company has also established special support policies, offering billions of traffic resources for video ringtones, 30 million original music incentives, and exclusive promotional resources from Mango TV, NetEase Cloud Music, Migu, and other platforms.

Furthermore, Migu has created a wave echo creation camp tailored specifically for musicians from both sides of the Taiwan Strait. Well-known instructors have been invited to provide professional guidance to musicians, and opportunities for creative practice have been provided to complete the recording and release of musical works. These creative camps will be held in Xiamen, Taiwan, Beijing, Chengdu, Southeast Asia, and other locations, focusing on creative activities centered around themes such as characteristic dialects, campus folk songs, classic resets, pop rock, and dynamic dance music. Additionally, Migu will open new professional venues and resources in Chengdu to support musicians in their development and showcase their creative talents. Outstanding participants in the creative camp will also have the chance to sign contracts and become “Waves Rising Stars,” gaining rights such as customizing original albums, selecting variety show resources, and prioritized cooperation in performing arts activities.

The “Echo of the Waves Project” aims to support over 100 musicians from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, with more than 1,000 outstanding original works. The initiative also invites additional platforms and institutions to join. During the conference, Migu also shared innovative practices in using content, scenes, and integrated innovation to create a new model that combines “5G + music + performing arts.”

China Mobile Migu, with its content, technology, and integrated innovation, is providing a platform for cross-strait cultural exchanges. The “Echo of the Waves Project” hopes to become the first step for Taiwanese musicians to expand their horizons in mainland China, further deepening the integrated development of the cross-strait music field. This initiative aims to promote traditional culture, foster a new ecosystem for cross-strait cultural exchanges and cooperation, and help narrate the story of music culture in the new era. Ultimately, the project seeks to promote excellent music content that resonates with people and gains global recognition.