China National Ballet’s annual assessment shows the journey of “chasing dreams”-Chinanews.com

China Ballet’s annual assessment shows the “dream pursuit” process

More than 50 Chinese ballet actors presented nearly 30 wonderful programs

As a world-class art troupe, the National Ballet of China has a strict and rigorous actor promotion system. The assessment is held once a year. For any actor in the troupe, each assessment is a “big event” in their career. “. On May 26th and 27th, “Dream Chasing – The National Ballet of China‘s 2023 Actors’ Annual Assessment” was staged at Beijing Tianqiao Theater.

As the first troupe in China to publicly display the assessment of actors, in 2012, under the initiative of director Feng Ying, the National Ballet of China created a novel form of audience participation and interaction with the theme of “chasing dreams”, aiming to let actors We build and realize dreams on this platform, and open the door to the audience so that everyone can witness this dream moment together.

In the two performances of “Dream Chasing” this year, more than 50 Chinese Ballet actors danced on the same stage and performed nearly 30 wonderful programs. The young actors challenged the repertoires and roles they seldom appear in on weekdays. The lead actors Qiu Yunting and Ma Xiaodong, and the main actors Xu Yan, Fang Mengying, Li Wentao, Chen Zhuming, Guan Chongzheng and others joined them, bringing “Swan Lake” and “Auspicious” to the audience. Wonderful dance sequences in classic plays such as Purcell, Pirates, Sleeping Beauty, Don Quixote, and Carmen, as well as “There”, “Sacrifice”, “French Twist”, “Between Inches”, “The Last Last” ” and other modern works were staged, and the audience also saw wonderful excerpts from the Chinese ballet classic “The Red Detachment of Women” and the latest original drama “A Dream of Red Mansions”.

Talking about the original intention of launching the public assessment of actors facing the audience for more than ten years, Feng Ying said, “The assessment is a comprehensive training and improvement for actors, both technically and artistically. On the platform, actors can choose roles and repertoires more widely, and show their performances and abilities at different levels to the troupe and the audience. The National Ballet of China discloses the assessment of actors to the audience, so that the audience can learn more about the growth of the actors. For the National Ballet of China In other words, this platform can be regarded as another link to interact with the audience, cultivate the audience more widely, and create opportunities for the audience to learn more about ballet.”

“Dream Chasing is a platform for the actors of National Ballet of China to build and realize their dreams. From the initial small-scale observation in the Auditorium of National Ballet of China, to now shining and shining on the big stage of Tianqiao Theater, we all It’s a step-by-step training, beating, and growing up.” Cao Shuci, the lead actor of the National Ballet of China, said, “On this stage, actors can choose their favorite roles and have fun. The requirements for performance declaration are works that have not been rehearsed. It is to discover the artistic understanding ability of the actors themselves. Everyone rehearses in their spare time, and at this time the fine tradition of helping each other is displayed. To present the performance completely, it is a test of the actors’ own wisdom. I hope everyone can tolerate These are actors who are growing up and will definitely mature in the future.”

Text/Reporter Tian Wanting

Photography/Reporter Wang Xiaoxi