After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a new round of immigration will be triggered. It is reported on the Internet that Feng Xiaogang, a famous director in mainland China, is also "moistened".

Rich people in mainland China flee the tide and Feng Xiaogang is also moistened?

After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a wave of rich immigrants broke out in mainland China. It is widely rumored on the Internet that Feng Xiaogang and his wife also immigrated and became “moistened”. On October 27, a video of Feng Xiaogang and his wife saying goodbye to their friends in front of their mansion in Los Angeles, USA, circulated on the Internet and caused heated discussions.

The video shows Feng Xiaogang and his wife dressed casually as they bid farewell to their friends in front of their mansion. Xu Fan appeared without makeup, embraced enthusiastically with friends, and showed a bright smile on his face.

Earlier media exposure, Feng Xiaogang has purchased two luxury houses in the United States. Careful netizens found that Feng Xiaogang’s Weibo account with more than 22 million followers has now been cleared.

In recent years, many celebrities have gone abroad to settle. It was reported on the Internet that Na Ying, Li Xiang and others sent their children to study in the UK, and CCP celebrity Zhang Yimou also went to the United States.

Netizens commented: “Once you are moisturised, you will be moistened, embarrassed, you all know that patriotism is work, and living in the United States is life.” “Everyone knows that there will be a second Cultural Revolution, can you not be moisturizing?”

Southwest University professor was reported by students that the second Cultural Revolution is coming?

Now it is increasingly difficult for professors in mainland China to take classes, and they have to face the censorship of student “information officers” at any time.

Professor Xu Songyan of Southwest University disclosed on the 27th that he was reported by a student. He posted on Weibo, saying: “Last night, I was teaching an undergraduate class, and a classmate who claimed to be an ‘information officer’ eavesdropped on the class without my permission and informed me to prepare a report.”

Xu Songyan is a well-known professor in China. His lectures cover the history of ancient Greece and Rome. He is also a translator, translating the history of ancient Greece for Chinese readers. Such a well-respected professor was threatened by an “intelligence officer” student, causing widespread concern. The blog post has now been removed from the Internet.

Some commentators believe that Chinese university teachers have reached the point where there is no way out, because overhead is a video camera monitoring their every move, and there are whistleblowers under the podium who secretly serve the authorities.

The netizen said: “Only relying on the title of an information officer, you can threaten the teacher to report it. Is this the Cultural Revolution again?”

Shenzhen Huaqiangbei found positive people and fled in panic

Shenzhen people: “It’s closed here!”

After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CCP intensified the epidemic and cleared it, and the closure and control continued in various places. In Huaqiang North, Shenzhen, known as the “First Street of Electronics in China“, suspected positive cases were found, and customers fled in panic, for fear of being pulled away for isolation.

Shanxi’s closed city is short of fresh fruits, but they are thrown into garbage trucks

The outbreak of the epidemic in Shanxi Province has been closed for more than ten days. Due to the shortage of local government supplies, many people are starving. A video showed a forklift shovelling fresh watermelons into a garbage truck, preferring to throw the watermelons away rather than eating them, causing public outrage.

Some netizens said: “It’s the same method as Mao’s three-year famine!” “Originally, the party officials didn’t treat the Chinese people as human beings.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporters Zhao Fenghua and Jiang Xin

