China proposes limiting the time children spend with a cell phone to 2 hours a day

BEIJING (AP) — China‘s internet watchdog has introduced a series of rules to limit the time children spend on their smartphones, in the latest blow to companies including Tencent and ByteDance, which run social media platforms and online games.

The Cyberspace Administration of China posted a draft of its guidelines on its website on Wednesday, starting with minors not being allowed to use most internet services on mobile devices between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., and that adolescents between the ages of 16 and 18 will only be able to use the internet for two hours a day.

Children between the ages of 8 and 15 will only be able to do it for one hour a day, while those under 8 will have 40 minutes.

Only certain services, such as applications or platforms that are considered suitable for the physical and mental development of minors, will be exempt, but the agency did not specify which services these will be.

The restrictions are the latest effort by Beijing to try to limit internet addiction, a problem it sees as rampant among youth. In 2019, the government limited the online gaming time of minors to 90 minutes a day, and in 2021 it tightened those restrictions, lowering them to one hour on Fridays, weekends and holidays.

Short video and online video platforms such as Douyin, Bilibili and Kuaishou have offered a children’s version that restricts the type of content displayed and the time the service is used. In addition, they are offered educational content, such as science experiments.

The latest restrictions will have consequences for companies such as Tencent, the country’s largest online gaming company, responsible for the popular Douyin short video platform. In China, companies are often the ones in charge of enforcing regulations.

The agency said the draft rules will be open to suggestions until September 2, but did not specify when they will take effect.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

