China registers offices of business consultancy Capvision

BEIJING (AP) — China‘s top foreign intelligence agency has raided the offices of business consultancy Capvision in Beijing and other Chinese cities in a crackdown on foreign businesses that provide sensitive economic data.

Foreign companies operating in China have come under increasing pressure driven largely by national security concerns, as Xi Jinping’s government tightens its controls over business, in contrast to efforts to lure foreign investors back after the lifting of restrictions against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investigators simultaneously visited Capvision’s branches in Beijing, Shanghai, and factory hubs in Suzhou and Shenzhen in the southeast, as well as other locations that were not identified in state media reports.

Officials from the Ministry of State Security, the police and market regulatory agencies questioned the staff, according to reports. No arrests were reported, although reports indicated that investigations had been opened into the company and “personnel involved in the case according to the law.”

No details on the specific legal issues were released, and state media did not give the dates of the raids on Capvision, which is based in New York and Shanghai.

“In recent years, in order to fulfill the strategy of containing and suppressing China, some Western countries have become more and more brazen in stealing intelligence and information about our country’s finances, economy and military industry,” the TV station said. state CCTV.

The report alleged that consulting firms in the country were being used to steal those secrets.

Capvision describes itself on its website as a “global expert networking platform that excels at identifying the right advisors for specific business insights.” The company claims to serve more than 2,000 clients with more than 600 researchers and 450,000 industry professionals.

Capvision has not commented on the records.

The firm follows other companies under investigation, apparently for attempts to obtain information that would not be considered state secrets in other countries.

Consulting firm Bain & Co. said last month that police had questioned staff at its Shanghai office. He did not give details about what authorities were looking for. Before that, legal information firm Mintz Group said its Beijing office had been raided by police officers who had detained five employees. An employee of a Japanese pharmaceutical company was also being held on espionage charges, and the government announced a security probe into processor maker Micron Inc.

US Ambassador Nicholas Burns said last week that US companies were very concerned about a recent expansion of China‘s anti-espionage law that could increase their legal risks simply for requesting standard information about the Chinese economy and local companies they may want to contact. associate.

Some global companies are directing their investment plans to Southeast Asia, India and other economies where political risk is considered lower.

