China says it has issued a warning to Japanese ships

BEIJING (AP) — China said its coast guard issued a warning to a Japanese fishing vessel in waters near uninhabited islands in the East China Sea that are controlled by Japan but claimed by China.

It is the latest development amid tensions between the two countries, just over a week after China‘s top diplomat Wang Yi made controversial remarks that China, Japan and South Korea should form an alliance based on cultural affinities. in order to exclude the United States and other Western democracies.

China‘s state media published a statement shortly before midnight Thursday, according to which coast guard spokesman Gan Yu said a Chinese vessel issued a “warning” to the Japanese fishing vessel Zuiho Maru on Thursday near the island known as as Chiwei Yu in Chinese, and as Taisho in Japanese.

The small islet is the easternmost of the eight islands that make up the Senkaku chain, called Diaoyu in Chinese.

Taiwan also claims those islands, but it has forged fishing agreements with Japan and does not send planes or ships to go against Japanese sovereignty, as China does.

The Chinese statement says that the Japanese vessel “illegally entered the territorial waters of Chiwei Island, and the Chinese coast guard vessels took necessary control measures and warned them to leave.”

“We call on the Japanese side to immediately cease all illegal activities in those waters to ensure that such incidents do not occur again,” the statement said.

There were no immediate reports on whether the Japanese ship complied with the order or if there was any other action. Japan regularly sends planes or ships to fend off Chinese incursions into the waters and air near the islands.