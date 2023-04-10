Home Entertainment China shared a video about what a hypothetical bombing against Taiwan would look like
China shared a video about what a hypothetical bombing against Taiwan would look like

China shared a video about what a hypothetical bombing against Taiwan would look like

China completed three days of military maneuvers around Taiwan on Monday in which it deployed dozens of planes to simulate attacks and the “air blockade” of the island. After finishing the training, the Xi Jinping regime shared a video showing What would a bombing of Taiwan look like?while declaring be “ready to fight and smash Taiwanese independence”.

The images were shared by the Eastern Theater Command of the local People’s Liberation Army (EPL) through its official Twitter account. WeChat. Later, it was replicated by the official Chinese television channels. The filming, which lasts 47 seconds, shows the way in which the military units of the Chinese regime would form before an official call. In addition, segments of the exercises carried out this week are included, where the mobilization of planes, boats and vehicles that would be used for an alleged air, land and sea attack.

China makes Taiwan desperate with its “total siege” military exercises on the island

At the end of the blurb, an animation portrays a simulation of what it would look like a missile barrage launched from Chinese territory against Taiwan and its surrounding waters. In addition, it shows the alleged map that would be used by mainland Chinese forces, including military aircraft and navy ships, to launch a coordinated attack. This measure would be carried out with the objective of destroying the defense of the island to later invade it.

According to him Daily Mailthe army of the Xi Jinping regime said on Monday be “ready to crush Taiwan independence”. “Theater troops are ready to fight at all times, and can fight at any time to resolutely crush any form of ‘Taiwan independence’ and attempts at foreign interference,” they said.

See also  Damai announces the establishment of Xiami Music Entertainment Content Label to fully promote the operation of music performance labels

In this sense, this Monday Beijing warned that the independence of Taiwan and peace on both sides of the strait are “mutually exclusive”, at the same time that it blamed the Taiwanese government and “foreign forces” for the tensions that it did not identify. “If we want to protect peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, we must firmly oppose any form of Taiwanese independence separatism“Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin warned.

“Joint Sword”, the Chinese military exercises around Taiwan

For three days, China carried out a series of military exercises around Taiwan under the name of “Joint Sword.” The exercises included the deployment of dozens of aircraft to simulate attacks and the “air blockade” of the island that the Xi Jinping regime claims as part of its territory. This Monday, Beijing declared that it had “successfully completed” the operation.

The exercises began following a meeting that took place last week in California between the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, and the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy. The meeting occurred after a visit by Tai to Guatemala and Belize, two of the island’s last official allies. In the past, the United States has been deliberately ambiguous about whether it would defend Taiwan militarily, even though for decades it has sold arms to its government for self-defense and offered it political support.

“Joint Sword” was in response to a meeting between the President of Taiwan and the Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

“These maneuvers serve as stern warning against separatist forces who seek the independence of Taiwan and also for external forces,” Chinese military spokesman Shi Yin limited himself to stating in a brief statement in response to the meeting between Taiwan and the United States. “Today’s (Saturday) exercise will be focuses on the ability to take control of the sea, airspace and information […] to create a deterrence and a ‘total encirclement’ of Taiwan,” Chinese state television CCTV added.

See also  Li Jiahao's "Long Moon Ember" officially announced to challenge the costume fairy for the first time-China Entertainment Network

During the maneuvers, Beijing simulated targeted attacks against Taiwan as well as the siege of the island, including its “sealing”. The “Shandong”, one of the two Chinese aircraft carriers, also participated, and live ammunition was used.

2023_04_09_china_taiwan_afp_g
The exercise included the deployment of dozens of aircraft to simulate attacks and the “air blockade” of the island.

As reported by the maritime authorities on Saturday, the exercises were carried out off the rocky coast of the Chinese province of Fujian, about 80 kilometers south of the Matsu Islands and 190 kilometers from Taipei. On Monday, the PLA said in a statement that the exercise “fully tested the integrated joint combat capability of multiple sectors of the army under combat conditions.”

Also, the United States, which had repeatedly called on China for restraint, today sent the missile destroyer “USS Milius” through disputed sectors of the Sea of China Southern. “This freedom of navigation operation respected the rights, freedoms and legitimate uses of the sea,” the US Navy said in a statement, explaining that the ship had passed near the Spratly Islands, an archipelago claimed by China, taiwanPhilippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei and located about 1,300 kilometers from taiwan. This deployment immediately provoked the condemnation of Chinawhich claimed that the vessel had “illegally invaded” its territorial waters.

