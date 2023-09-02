China Short Video Conference: Celebrating Chinese Fashion and Tradition Through Short Videos

China Central Radio and Television (CCTV) has launched the “China Short Video Conference” in collaboration with the Propaganda Department of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and the Hangzhou Municipal People’s Government. The program, which is produced by CCTV Video and CCTV Creative Media, is set to air on the main station CCTV Financial Channel, CCTV Video, and CCTV.com simultaneously.

Since its launch, the program has successfully introduced numerous short videos with artistic beauty and cultural significance into the social circles of young people. It has gained popularity among the youth, spreading high-quality short videos that showcase Chinese aesthetics.

The latest episode of the program, titled “Appreciate the fashion of the country and promote the style of China,” focuses on the Huayoung fashion track. Nigmaiti, Wang Bingbing, and three judge representatives will join ten groups of “honorary creators of the year” to bring the audience an ingenious short video “Fashion Show.” This segment aims to provide a new perspective for appreciating the beauty of China in the modern era.

Hangzhou, known as the highland of the short video industry, has been promoting the integration of trendy culture and traditional culture in short fashion videos. The latest episode of the program features creators like Liu Minyu, Wang Jiamingmei, and He Yanhong, who incorporate elements of national style and ancient culture into their works.

The show also dives into the stories behind these creations. Viewers will learn how Wu Zihan came up with the idea of using his face as a drawing paper, why Huang Sijing’s national fashion blockbuster amazed the audience, and how He Daling and Sang Xiuzhu redefined age with fashion.

Short videos have become a medium for conveying the beauty of hometowns. The creators use this platform to showcase their regions through fashion and cultural elements. Zhang Jianzong dresses his father as a “Northwest Hero” to showcase the vastness and freedom of the Northwest land, while Chen Liangyu presents the beauty of Hangzhou’s ancient charm and modernity as a girl selling lotus flowers.

The “China Short Video Conference” aims to shape Hangzhou’s city image and China‘s national image during the Asian Games. The chosen high-quality creators will help highlight Hangzhou’s position as a highland of the short video industry. The program will also feature Lawrence Xu, an internationally renowned fashion designer, and Li Xinxiang, a professor of Zhejiang Media College, among others, as judges who will provide their opinions and critiques on the creators’ works.

