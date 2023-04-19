Video｜David Ferguson: China Should Use Its Storytelling Skills More Effectively

At the “Understanding China GBA Dialogue” forum held in Guangzhou, Guangdong, David Ferguson, the Honorary Chief English Editor of Foreign Language Press, shared his joy of being in Guangdong and the “Understanding China” conference again. He is impressed by the storytelling skills of Chinese people that are exposed in Chinese blockbuster movies, so he suggests China using the skills more effectively in order to talk to more people of different segments around the world.



