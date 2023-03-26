At China Supreme in Amsterdam South you can eat delicious and contemporary Chinese street food dishes! And you can say that we are real fans. Forget your idea of ​​what typical Chinese food is: we’re sure you haven’t tasted these dishes before, and they’re guaranteed to steal your heart. We tell you what our favorites are!

China Supreme in Amsterdam – Chinese food like you’ve never eaten it before!

We have been a fan of China Supreme for a while: it is not for nothing that they shine in our list of the best Chinese restaurants in Amsterdam! Mike and his team started as a food stall in the Magna Plaza, and quickly became very popular there. Not only loved by us Dutch people, but also many Chinese students and expats with nostalgia for their favorite dish from their homeland came to eat at China Supreme. After the arrival of Covid and the closure of the food department in Magna Plaza, they started looking for a new place, and luckily for all of us, they found it: in Buitenveldert in Amsterdam South, where they opened a restaurant a few months ago. Here too you immediately have that fresh, hip atmosphere and warm hospitality!

Wontons with chilli oil

Chinese Potsticker dumplings

Pickled cucumber

Heavenly snacks

China Supreme is known for their fantastic handmade noodle dishes, so wait for it – we will definitely try that! But we start with some tasty snacks. And we are immediately amazed how they can turn a simple dish into something so heavenly. We eat short-cooked spinach that has been mixed with black vinegar and soy sauce: so simple but oh so tasty! The pickled cucumber is also nice and fresh with a little kick from the chili oil. And be sure to try the potato salad: it is nothing like a Dutch potato salad. Julienne cut potato, briefly blanched, a little sour and served with sesame seeds: really special! The wontons in chili oil are one of their classics and they don’t disappoint. The wontons have a perfect taste, the chili oil just spicy enough, really fantastic! We also try their newest addition: the Guotie Chinese Potsticker dumplings. These are steamed and fried in a pan, so that they become nice and crispy on the bottom. Delicious!

Beef noodle soup

Jian Bing

Biangbiang noodles

Hand drawn Biang Biang noodles

One dish that many Chinese expacts and students come to China Supreme for is the Beijing Style Jian Bing: a Chinese pancake that is folded so that you can eat it like a sandwich. With a fresh salad, a crispy rice sheet, egg and a special sauce, this is really a winner for lunch, for example. And finally, of course, we eat a bowl of noodles! Of course we go for them signature dish: the Biangbiang noodles. Wide, hand-pulled noodles with stewed pork, a sauce of egg and tomato, and all kinds of fresh toppings such as bok choy and spring onion. We also try the Beef Noodle Soup: a delicious homemade broth, which is very rich in taste. With beautiful large pieces of tender beef shank and bok choy.

We ate very tasty and surprising dishes at China Supreme: treat yourself and definitely eat here!

China Supreme

Buitenveldertselaan 114, Amsterdam South

