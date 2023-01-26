[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 25, 2023]Beijing Film Studio performing artist and national first-class actor Zhao Erkang passed away on New Year’s Eve on the 21st due to a lung infection caused by the epidemic.

On January 24, “Shangguan News” and the official Weibo of Dazhong Film revealed the above news. Jiang Ping, the vice chairman and general manager of China Film Co., Ltd., also announced the news in the circle of friends. He said that he was entrusted by Zhao Erkang’s son, Zhao Erkang’s funeral arrangements and the cause of his death were disclosed.

According to the news, Zhao Erkang died of a lung infection caused by the CCP virus (new crown virus, COVID-19) at 23:03 on the evening of the 21st in the Department of Respiratory Medicine, Peking University Hospital. The funeral is scheduled to be held in Babaoshan on the 25th, and the funeral will be kept simple.

According to public information, Zhao Erkang graduated from the Performance Department of the Central Academy of Drama. He successively worked in the Qinghai Provincial Drama Troupe, the Propaganda Team of the Political Department of the 126th Army of the Chinese Communist Party, the Second Artillery Art Troupe, and the Beijing Film Studio. State Council Expert Allowance.

During his lifetime, Zhao Erkang starred in many red film and television dramas that promoted the CCP, such as “Returning Heart Like an Arrow”, “Police Officer with Special Identity”, “Chinese Hero”, “Knight’s Honor”, “Love on the Pujiang River” and so on.

Since the CCP suddenly released the epidemic control without warning at the beginning of last month, the epidemic has spread rapidly across China, and a large number of CCP officials and celebrities in various fields have died intensively, including many celebrities in the entertainment industry.

For example, on the 18th of last month, Chu Lanlan, a Peking Opera performer and founder of “New Peking Opera”, passed away at the age of 40; on the 22nd, the 54-year-old Chinese director Wang Jingguang passed away; Zhang Mu, former head of the opera troupe and national first-class actor, died in Beijing.

On January 13, 2023, the famous actor Guan Zongxiang passed away; on the 14th, Zeng Cheng, the violinist and principal of the China Philharmonic Orchestra, passed away at the age of 46.

