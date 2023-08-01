China’s manufacturing of old chips alarms the US and the EU

Jenny Leonard, Ian King y Alberto Nardelli

Hoy 13:27

Policymakers in the US and Europe are increasingly concerned about China‘s accelerating push into the production of older-generation semiconductors and they debate new strategies to contain the expansion of the country.

US President Joe Biden implemented extensive controls on China‘s ability to to secure the kind of advanced chips that power artificial intelligence models and military applications. But Beijing responded by investing billions in old chip factories, those that have not been banned. Such chips remain essential throughout the global economy as critical components for everything from smartphones and electric vehicles to military hardware.

that caused new fears about the potential influence of China and sparked talks to further rein in the Asian nation, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the deliberations are private. The US is determined to prevent chips from becoming a leverage point for China, the people said.

The United States plans to apply new controls to export chips to China

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo alluded to the problem during a panel discussion last week at the American Enterprise Institute. “The amount of money that China is investing in subsidizing what will be excess chip capacity from older technologies, that is a problem we need to think about and work with our allies to overcome.” she said.

While there is no timetable for action and information is still being gathered, all options are on the table, according to a senior Biden administration official. A spokeswoman for the US National Security Council declined to comment, while a spokesperson for the European Commission did not immediately provide comment.

Senior officials of the European Union and the US. are concerned about Beijing’s drive to dominate this market for both economic and security reasonsthe people said. They worry that Chinese companies could dump their chips into global markets in the future, which would bankrupt foreign rivals, such as in the solar power industry, they said.

Western companies may become dependent on China for their sourcing of these semiconductors, the people said. Buying such critical technology components from China can create national security risks, especially if the semiconductors are needed in defense equipment.

China ended tech offensive with fines for Tencent and Ant

“USA. and their partners should be on their guard to mitigate the non-market behavior of China‘s emerging semiconductor companies,” researchers Robert Daly and Matthew Turpin wrote in a recent paper from Stanford University’s Hoover Institution think tank. “Over time, it could create new US dependencies or China-based supply chain partners that do not currently exist, affecting US strategic autonomy.”

The US and Europe are trying to develop their own domestic chip production to reduce dependence on Asia. Governments have set aside public money to support local factories, including US$52,000 million of the Biden Administration for the CHIPS and Science Act.

But domestic producers may be reluctant to invest in factories that will have to compete with heavily subsidized Chinese plants. The Biden Administration and its allies are assessing the willingness of Western companies to invest in such projects before deciding what action to take.

WeChat: why Elon Musk wants to copy the Chinese super app

While rules imposed by the US last October have slowed China‘s development of advanced chipmaking capabilities, it left the country’s ability to use older techniques largely intact. That has prompted Chinese companies to build new plants faster than anywhere else in the world.

Heavy investment has allowed Chinese companies to continue supplying the West, despite rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

