China's sci-fi masterpiece "Three-Body" IP has set a small goal: at least 100 years of development

China's sci-fi masterpiece "Three-Body" IP has set a small goal: at least 100 years of development

In the field of Chinese science fiction, Liu Cixin’s novel “Three-Body Problem” can be said to have become a masterpiece. In the past two years, “Three-Body Problem” has entered a period of explosion, regardless of TV, movies, games, and animation, and has mastered the copyright of “Three-Body Problem” The Three-Body Universe company hopes that the “Three-Body” IP can be developed for at least 100 years.

Zhao Jilong, CEO of Three-Body Universe, said in an interview a few days ago that the development of “Three-Body” is still in the first step of going out.

“The number and form of content works that have come out are gradually expanding, but it is not enough. We hope that in the future, there will be enough market feedback to help us optimize our creative ideas. Now we are still in a process of exploration and learning. Viewer feedback is very important to us.”

For future development, Zhao Jilong said,The work has just begun. If a goal is set, it hopes that the development of the three-body system will last for at least 100 years.

According to the official website, Three-Body Universe is the global exclusive copyright owner of the content development and commercial derivatives of the Chinese science fiction trilogy “Three-Body Problem”, and is committed to building China‘s top science fiction brand with international influence.

The content products developed by Three-Body Universe cover the fields of audio-visual, pan-cultural, interactive entertainment, and real-life entertainment. Don’t Answer” and the book “Three-Body World View”, etc., plan to release 1-2 content works every year in the future.

By 2022,The commercial operation project of Sanbody IP including consumption and experience has a cumulative market value of 2 billion yuan.

