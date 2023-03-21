Original title: China‘s science fiction industry has broad prospects and promising prospects

According to the “2022 China Science Fiction Industry Report” jointly released by the China Science Fiction Research Center and the Science and Human Imagination Research Center of Southern University of Science and Technology, the total revenue of China‘s science fiction industry will be 82.96 billion yuan in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 50.5%. Revenue was 7.19 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 171.4%. These data show that domestic science fiction has indeed ushered in a “spring” of leapfrog development.

During the Spring Festival of 2023, the hit movie “The Wandering Earth 2” will let everyone see the strong momentum of the rise of Chinese science fiction film and television again. The popularity of the TV series “The Three-Body Problem”, the popularity of its peripheral derivatives, and the public attention and extensive discussions it has aroused reflect the vigorous growth of domestic sci-fi film and television. Deep thinking about development.

In the ten years of the new era, China‘s economy, technology, and culture have all been rejuvenated and developed rapidly. In this context, domestic sci-fi literature and film and television are deeply integrated and fly together, jointly setting off a new wave of sci-fi, pushing Chinese sci-fi into an unprecedentedly active period, and voices calling for the rise of Chinese sci-fi are endless. Especially in 2019, after the film “The Wandering Earth” based on the novel of the same name by author Liu Cixin created a box office myth, the domestic science fiction fever became more and more in full swing, showing a blowout trend from literature to film and television; more and more young science fiction writers emerged one after another and published A batch of well-received excellent works; all kinds of sci-fi literature award activities are in the ascendant, and different types of sci-fi themed film and television dramas are broadcast one after another…

Some people think that Chinese science fiction belongs to the “literature of the 21st century”, which intends to emphasize the openness and forward-looking nature of science fiction literature, and expresses the good expectations for the bright future of Chinese science fiction. But at present, there is still a big gap between domestic science fiction and the world‘s advanced level of science fiction, and the rise of China‘s science fiction is facing a situation where opportunities and challenges coexist.

On the one hand, domestic science fiction has received strong support from the state to the local level. In 2020, the National Film Administration and the China Association for Science and Technology jointly issued “Several Opinions on Promoting the Development of Science Fiction Films”, proposing ten policy measures to strengthen support for domestic science fiction films, known as the “Ten Science Fiction Articles”; The Outline of the Action Plan for Science Literacy (2021-2035) clearly puts forward the “implementation of the Science Fiction Industry Development Support Plan”. The above-mentioned policies and plans provide a clear top-level design for the rapid and sound development of Chinese science fiction in the future. At the same time, Beijing, Chengdu, Chongqing, Shenzhen and other places have combined their own realities to create unique sci-fi cities, actively explore the path of sci-fi industrialization, and contribute to the prosperity of Chinese sci-fi. On the other hand, due to the lack of funds, technology, talents and other conditions, domestic science fiction has long faced various difficulties and difficulties in the creation, production, distribution and screening of science fiction. All of these have brought many uncertain factors to the overall rise of Chinese science fiction.

Summarizing the past and looking to the future, how can domestic sci-fi truly break through and achieve transcendence? First of all, we must not only have a sincere attitude, absorb and utilize the excellent traditional science fiction resources of our nation, but also show an open attitude, learn from excellent Western science fiction works, and firmly take root in the land of China. In the practice of a community with a shared future for mankind, it is necessary to tell Chinese science fiction stories to readers and audiences in China and the world, and to spread Chinese values. Secondly, seize the opportunity of various national policy support, build a high-level science fiction creation exchange platform and product development sharing platform down-to-earth, fully promote the integration and development of science fiction and related industries, gradually improve the industrialization system of domestic science fiction film and television, and continuously consolidate the strength of domestic science fiction film and television industry. Actively promote the overall upgrading of domestic science fiction film and television art and technology. Finally, strengthening the cultivation of science fiction talents is the source and driving force for the sustainable development of China‘s science fiction career and industry. We must focus on the long-term and be down-to-earth, accelerate the cultivation of young people’s scientific literacy, and provide talents in creativity, innovation, creation, creation, etc., as well as more cross-border and interdisciplinary talents for the future glory of China‘s science fiction industry and industry.

The future has come, and it will be wonderful. Only by focusing on originality, improving productivity, and enhancing centripetal force can Chinese science fiction have more vigorous vitality, and the rise of Chinese science fiction can have great potential.

(Author: Chen Jinsong, full-time lecturer at the Center for Humanities, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Southern University of Science and Technology)