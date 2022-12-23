[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, December 23, 2022]On the evening of December 22, Chinese actor Gao Ziqi indirectly revealed on Weibo that his mother died of the new crown (CCP virus, COVID-19). Gao Ziqi reminded everyone in the comment area: the epidemic is ruthless, and the elderly at home must pay attention to protection.

Gao Ziqi posted on Weibo: “Mom, you have gone all the way…It’s a pity that our plan has not been completed, and I still have a lot of words to tell you… On the winter solstice, the days are the shortest and the longing is the longest…I will do it in the next life your son.”

Although he did not mention the specific reason for his mother’s sudden death, he left a message in the comment area: “Remind everyone, if the elderly at home have basic viruses, they must pay attention to protection. The epidemic is really ruthless.”

This message received 452 replies, and netizens said: “Oh my God, it’s the cause of the epidemic again, so sorry.” “My grandma also passed away yesterday. This epidemic is too unfriendly to the elderly.” “My dad, infected, I left in one night.” “The three elderly people in our village all died of the new crown because of underlying diseases.” “Whoever said that this is the common cold really wants to kill those who say so.”

Recently, many celebrities and their parents died of illness intensively in China. Neither the official nor their family members disclosed the specific cause of death. However, there are many indications that the sudden death of these people is mostly related to the outbreak that is breaking out across the country.

Some netizens bluntly said: “I have brought down a group of old seniors. This is still a celebrity, and I don’t know how many unknown old people there are.”

According to public information, Gao Ziqi was born in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province in 1981, and his parents were both policemen. After graduating from university, Gao Ziqi entered the show business circle and participated in film and television dramas such as “New My Fair Princess”, “Blood in Xiangxi”, “New Beijing Moment”, “My Family Is Happy”.

In March 2014, Gao Ziqi married Korean actress Cai Lin and gave birth to a son in 2017. The two divorced in 2020, and Cai Lin took her son back to South Korea to live.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/23/a103605070.html