“Chinese and Foreign Music Journey” Oriental Song and Dance Ensemble Silk Road Orchestra Concert Held in Minhou-Original News- Southeast.com

Southeast NetJune 16 News (Reporter Lu Jinfu of this website) This evening, the “Chinese and Foreign Music Journey” special concert of the Silk Road Orchestra of China Oriental Song and Dance Troupe was held at the Minhou County Theater in Fuzhou, and the tenor division, a national first-class actor from the Chinese Armed Police Art Troupe, was invited Ten musicians including Red Army, national first-class wind player Fan Boling, national first-class erhu player Peng Xiaohuang, and national first-class flute player Liu Qunqiang performed on the same stage.

It is understood that the Silk Road Band of China Oriental Performing Arts Group (Oriental Song and Dance Troupe) was established in 1993. The combination is mainly composed of six national first-class actors from the original Oriental Song and Dance Troupe. The group participated in the large-scale evening performances in the group, traveled all over the country, and won the Wenhua Excellent Performance Award from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Has visited more than 30 countries and regions. Successfully held special concerts of different styles at the National Center for the Performing Arts.

On the day of the performance, the band brought to the audience Hainan’s characteristic musical instrument performance “South China Sea Love”, Jinghu solo “Deep Night”, female solo “Hello Motherland”, instrumental ensemble “Spring River Flower and Moon Night”, Indian reed flute solo “Snake Charmer at Dusk” “People”, old Beijing style music “Happy Walking Together”, five stan country music ensemble “Crossing the Silk Road”, Argentine music “Free Tango” and other programs with different styles, beautiful melodies and wonderful dances. The audience was mesmerized and responded enthusiastically.

According to reports, over the years, the Silk Road Band has created and accumulated a large number of rich works in domestic and foreign performances, and gradually formed its own unique performance style. It can not only play various types of instrumental music, but also serve as an accompaniment for various songs; it is not only an electroacoustic band, but also can be turned into a small national band according to needs; it forms a performance characteristic combining electroacoustic and folk music (showing two More than ten kinds of national musical instruments), the relaxed and lively form of playing and singing is more popular with the audience, and the most famous is the unique form of instrumental music, singing and performance.