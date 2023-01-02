[The Epoch Times, January 02, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Chen Yiran, San Jose, USA) I watched Shen Yun New Era Art Troupe’s last show at the Center for the Performing Arts in San Jose, California on January 1. After a performance, architectural landscape artist Zhu Jingjian said that Shen Yun “inspires people’s kindness, and watching Shen Yun is an auspicious beginning of the new year.”

Zhu Jingjian is currently the general manager of Taiwan Lijing Landscape Engineering Co., Ltd., and the commercial street landscape planning consultant appointed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan. He has won the first prize of private garden design from the Ministry of Interior of Taiwan. After watching the performance, he lamented that the appeal of the Shen Yun program lies in the expression of the kindness of human nature, “The story tells about the love of some parents for their children, and in the face of violence and evil, he (the character in the play) will come out and stand up. It’s a caring for others that makes me empathize and want to learn.”

Zhu Jingjian said, “This kind of kindness shocked me a lot.” Shen Yun’s performances educate people. He very much agrees with Shen Yun’s purpose of promoting traditional Chinese culture. “I hope people can abide by the tradition. This tradition is worth preserving.”

“I can understand all the programs, because my education is very traditional, so I understand the narrative (of the dance story)”, Zhu Jingjian said, “The Chinese history selected (in the dance), such as “Journey to the West”, also The stories of Lu Zhishen are very representative.”

He said that the last program reminded him of the epidemic that has swept the world for three years. “My inspiration (from the program) is that we need to calm down and think about whether my past pursuits are right. What we want to move forward is A goal. How to be a good person, I have such an idea. (Shen Yun) can inspire people to reflect and be kind.”

Responsible Editor: Lin Zhen