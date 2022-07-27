Yesterday, China Confucianism (formerly Hengteng Network) announced that the second game “Legend of the World” was launched.

The announcement pointed out that following the official launch of the group’s first game “Crazy Deer” on May 26, Jingxiu Games, a subsidiary of the group, officially launched the legendary IP series massively multiplayer online role-playing mobile game “Legendary World” on July 26.

IT House learned that Chinese Confucianism stated that “Legend of the World” is endorsed by singer and movie star Chen Xiaochun, and Chen Xiaochun, actor Li Naiwen, actor Zou Zhaolong and singer Zhou Xiaoou jointly serve as the star recommendation officer.

According to reports, “Legend World” is a legendary series of mobile games with genuine authorization and developed using Unreal Engine 4. “Legend World” inherits the traditional gameplay and classic elements of the classic “Legend” online game series, and enriches the game content on top of the core gameplay and upgrades the screen across generations.

