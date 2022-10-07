Original title: Chinese dim sum shocked the Internet! The lion was “blown” alive, and 30 million netizens looked silly: it’s not a little bit stronger than the Japanese style!

ChinaHow awesome is the dim sum?

To tell you the truth, it seems to be hanging up recently!

This lively Lingnan lion,After his debut, it became a hit on the Internet, with millions of likes at every turn!

Food bloggers are flocking to “imitation makeup”,hotEvery timeapproaching the top！

do thiswake up lion cake,The most exquisite meringue。

If you have seen food bloggers lose their hands recently, 80% of them are frying the meringue of the lion…

This is a fake fruit,Attended the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games and participated in the Asia Summit.

it has repeatedlystate banquetShocked foreign guests on:

Is this real fruit?

systemdoNoodles,TestThe test is real swords and real guns, punches to the fleshwhite case kung fu.

Usually when people mention dim sum, they usually end up on western or Japanese desserts.

Only often forgotten,We also have our own dim sum in China!

With a long history and many ethnic groupsChina is the real master of dim sum culture!

So, how many ways are there to open Chinese dim sum?

Let’s take a look at Xiangjun!

Lingnan Lion Dance Culture

nurtureA wake up lion cake

The nearest internet food area,The popularity of lion crunchy topped the list.

As soon as it came out, it became famous.

How shocking is it?

Looking at this lively little lion, every fluff is clear and three-dimensional, as if endowed with a soul.

But what is even more shocking is the production process of the lion cake.

Because it is really-too complicated and time consuming!

After all, this is a boss-level problem that is rarely seen in Chinese pastry competitions, and even professional pastry chefs are unwilling to challenge!

Wu Yang, the original creator of Wake Lion Cake

Awakening Lion Crisp starts with Crisp, and Awakening Lion hasBlack and white red and yellowthen there are four cakes.

two squarestraight crisptwo pieces rolled up in layersround cake。

It’s true, it looks like your scalp is numb!

Dare to ask if you can count it, how many layers does this cake have?

This big piece of red crisp is used to pinchhead; white crisp is used to pincheyebrows beard。

A circle of white and a circle of black, used asEye；

red and yellow, it isAuspicious bells in the lion dance。

But puff pastry is not so easy to serve,It melts when it’s hot, it collapses when it’s soft, and it can’t even form a ball when it’s cold。

The first test is knife skills.

Layer by layer, it should be evenly thick and thin as paper.

Secondly, in order to make the little lion full of energy, with a round head and a round brain,

You have to wrap the lotus paste filling in the puff pastry, and give the skin to thestand up。

And if you want the parts to stick together, take care to brush the egg whites on each puff pastry.

Brush the egg white can not be too much, too much paste in one piece, can not be too little, otherwise it will not stick at all.

The biggest test is hand speed.

But the fastest, it takes ten minutes to rub out a part,

When all these eyes, ears, horns, eyebrows and beards are finished,a few hours earlyBack pain is indispensable!

What is the long way to go?

Once the parts are assembled, the real problem comes again.

When the formed lion is carried to the frying pan, it will happenThe following kinds of oolongs, such as @Sheep Cuisine try to re-enact her little tiger cake:

This is because there is not enough egg white, and it is fried.

This is because the oil temperature is too high, and the whole face is fried red, there is no level at all.

This is out of the pot too early, it is not cooked, and the face is still sticky…

Xiangjun believes that if you roll up your sleeves and make one, Oolong will definitely be more than that. (Smile)

The correct way to put the lion cake in the oil pan is to fry it in the oil temperature of 140°.And always pay attention to the heat.

If you are a little careless, the car will overturn and wait for you.

Even the well-known food blogger @Sheep Cuisine said,Every step of this awakening lion cake is like walking on thin ice.

this is her8 rescuesand finally imitated the little tiger cake.

And this row has witnessed her various failures…

In fact, the lion crunchy is the founder Wu Yang’s reference to our countryThe traditional folk custom of Lingnan area – lion dancemade.

Last year’s movie “Lion Boy” made the traditional lion dance popular again.

Let many young people know: lion danceNot only is not old-fashioned, it is even a tense martial arts performanceis simply acrobatics!

when you see-

The lion dance boys and girls are dressed in lions and walk on the pile like the ground.

One after another cooperates flexibly, as if the lion came alive!

How can you not sigh at the festival!

Thinking of this, and looking at this fluffy lion cake, will there be another layer of unspeakable charm?

Study for ten years

an art of making

Mianguo, as the name suggests, is the fruit made of noodles, with pictograph as the core.

in our culture,The book has hieroglyphs to express the meaning, and the painting has the admonition of the pictograph.

Today, there are also pictographic desserts in the kitchen,Expressing joy in all things from eating。

To know how awesome the noodles are, you have to look at the dates first.

Test you, which one is fake? (Don’t ask Xiangjun, Xiangjun can’t see it!)

This walnut is plump and oily, with a clear texture.

Which walnut party can stand up to such treasures? Disc it!

This persimmon, sprinkled with hoarfrost, has a sandy sweet taste that has caused the brain to start drooling uncontrollably…

What’s even more awesome is that you can eat any fruit and taste what you want, it’s not a scam!

The apple is broken, but it tastes like an apple~

In fact, the first time Nianguo became known to the public was in “A Bite of China 3″.

And the last time it appeared, it wasWinter Olympics。

This is definitely a state dinner-level dim sum, it has attendedAPEC International Conference, Belt and Road SummitOn national-level occasions, it entertains dignitaries from all over the world and props up the face of Chinese noodles.

Master Zhao Huilian, who made noodles for the Belt and Road Summit, APEC International Conference and Olympic Games

But this seemingly simple little fruit is actuallyIt took 10 years to finally get out of the experimental stove.

The hardships are not enough for outsiders.

Master Zhao Huilian, who made noodles for these big occasions, showed the production process of noodles in the bones of old rice.

Once broadcast, it became an instant hit, setting off a frenzy for many netizens to re-engraved noodles.

The examples of re-faced noodles overturning, what is this…Image source watermark

It’s really hard for everyone to be so passionate…

It’s kind of like this.“My eyes can see, my hands are useless”That means.

Strictly follow the ingredients and steps, how can such a big mistake be made?

Where is the difficulty in noodles?

The difficulty lies in the control of the dough, which is the magic of the interaction between the steam and the dough.

When the dough is on the cage and the pot is covered, it begins to rely not on manpower, but on providence.

I could only watch the dough grow freely, and the shape of the fruit that had been kneaded well disappeared in an instant.

ideal

Reality

The doorway to control the face, is still making face.

The first step in dealing with the dough is to add it in layersBaking powder, lard, custard powder，

In chargeFermented, Soft, Colored,complete in one step.

After kneading, it is[xíng]noodle.

Let the dough rest under the plastic wrap to relax and shape for the next step.

Finally add the[dèng]Noodles, dissolve the tendons in the dough.

The dough is soft enough to make seventy-two variations.

For the newbies, kneading the dough can be replaced by a noodle pressing machine, and it is not a great effort to make the noodles clear.

onlyWithout some knowledge on hand, it is difficult to determine the flexibility and toughness of the doughas if wandering around the golden mean.

Inaccurate dough cannot become a dough.

When the noodles are ready, wrap the stuffing with the fried apple first.

Then make two pits at the head and tail for this group of apples,

The white case kung fu of the stunned barrage

Finally, add cocoa powder-colored vermicelli noodles, as apple handles and apple cores.

This makes the inside and outside become a crunchy little apple!

After steaming, you have to brush the beetroot juice to color the smooth apple embryo.

Even here has the master’s own unique skills:He doesn’t use a pure-hair brush.

Because of the slightly plastic material, it can more vividly outlineVariation in apple color.

The production of jujubes with similar steps also has an amazing step at the end:

Did you know that the texture on the dates was rolled and printed with rubbed tin foil while it was hot out of the pot?

Simply too strong!

The founder of Mianguo, Master Wang Zhiqiang of Beijing Hotel, said:

The craftsmanship that our ancestors left behind to make noodles has been passed down for thousands of years.

So we researched beautiful fruit shapes, and we also developed vegetable shapes.

I’m in my 70s now, and I just want to leave this thing to future generations and continue to pass on the technical method.

Then, facing the ardent expectations of the old man, tell Xiangjun:

Have you lost your noodle craftsmanship?

Chinese FoodHow wonderful can it be?

Let everyone mention this yearancient food culturethe highest frequency works,

It was praised for serving the Tao and even the framing.”Quite Song style, very elegant“Menghua Lu”.

But despite the fame, there are stillThe phenomenon of replacing China with Japan caused controversy.

Many desserts appearing in the play are Japanese-style wagashi in the shape of flowers and plants, full of Zen.

Not real Chinese dim sum.

Close-up of the wagashi

But in such a long-standing Chinese civilization, the richness and variety of food culture can only make people dizzy.

And the noodles and lion cakes mentioned today are not even completely drawn from ancient times.

Just picking up the ancients’ methods and giving full play to the wisdom of today’s people is wonderful.

Chinese dim sum is much more than that.

edible paintings-Sugar Videosoriginated in the Ming Dynasty, and later absorbed shadow puppetry, paper-cutting, and carving skills.

Today, it has evolved into a three-dimensional sugar painting, which is vivid, beautiful and moving.

Works of Liu Guibing, the first person in three-dimensional sugar painting

Sugar painting, never have the opportunity to modify.

Draw the next stroke, and you will have no regrets.

Mouth sticky after eatingDragon Beard Crispis a childhood memory of many people.

As long as you have seen how this old tree with intertwined roots has been transformed into dragon whiskers like three thousand troubled threads.

Can’t help but feel the splendor and ingenuity of this dessert.

first ice cream“Sushan”as early as the Tang Dynasty murals have appeared.

Today, people can also rely on the records to drizzle the cream made by the ancient method with ice to reproduce the fun of the ancients in summer.

On the stove, the tricks become one after another, feeding not only the stomach, but also the enjoyment of the eyes.

Xiangjun is rippling in the sea of ​​food, and he deeply feels that in addition to the accumulation of culture, cultural inheritance and innovation may be more important.

It is the luck of China to have a way to follow.

I like to eat, I can eat, but it’s just getting started.

The food culture that has changed several generations and has rich connotations is theOnly the Chinese people know how to eat.

And having a way to go is the essence of cultural development.

when i see theseActive on the square-inch stove, but can update the food to Vientianepeople,

I finally saw the road to the future.

@eclipse diary

The Ci Xia Banquet, made according to ancient records, is beautiful.